Photos: AMADEUS Opens at Steppenwolf Theatre Company

The production recently extended through Sunday, January 25, 2026.
Steppenwolf Theatre Company recently opened Peter Shaffer’s AMADEUS, directed by Tony Award winner Robert Falls, in the Ensemble Theater. Check out photos from opening night below!
The production features ensemble members Ian Barford, Robert Breuler, Ora Jones, and Yasen Peyankov, with David Darrow as Mozart and a company that also includes William Dick, Andrés Enriquez, Jodi Gage, Michael Kingston, Aaron Kirby, Greg Komorowski, Jaye Ladymore, Gregory Linington, John Lister, Matt Miles, Aja Singletary, Joey Slotnick, Sawyer Smith, and Erica Stephan.
Set in Vienna amid political maneuvering and artistic rivalry, AMADEUS follows court composer Antonio Salieri as he confronts the disruptive arrival of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, whose talent and unpredictability alter the balance of power in the emperor’s musical court. The production is part of Steppenwolf’s 50th Anniversary Season and marks Falls’s Steppenwolf directorial debut.
Steppenwolf Artistic Directors Glenn Davis and Audrey Francis note the return of numerous ensemble members and the scale of the company assembled for this staging. The creative team includes Todd Rosenthal (scenic design), Amanda Gladu (costume design), Eric Southern (lighting design), Connor Wang (sound design), Mikhail Fiksel (music supervision and additional original music), Nick Sandys (movement and fight consultant), Kristina Fluty (intimacy consultant), Kate DeVore (dialect and voice coach), Bryar Barborka and Jonathan L. Green (dramaturgs), Patrick Zakem (creative producer), Tom Pearl (producing director), JC Clementz, CSA (casting), Laura D. Glenn (production stage manager), and Jaclynn Joslin (assistant stage manager).
Photo Credit: Elías Carmona-Rivera
Aaron Kirby, Greg Komorowski, Michael Kingston, Matt Miles and Andrés Enriquez
Everly Chamberlain, ensemble member Cliff Chamberlain and Robyn Chamberlain
Saran Bakari, Cage Sebastian Pierre, Jaye Ladymore and Ayanna Bria Bakari
Ensemble member Yasen Peyankov, Andrés Enriquez, John Lister, ensemble member Ora Jones, Aaron Kirby, Aja Singletary, David Darrow, Erica Stephan, ensemble member Ian Barford, Jodi Gage, Sawyer Smith, Gregory Linington, Matt Miles, Joey Slotnick, Greg Komorowski, Jaye Ladymore, Michael Kingston and ensemble member Robert Breuler.
Cast members Yasen Peyankov, Andrés Enriquez, John Lister, Ora Jones, Aaron Kirby, Aja Singletary, David Darrow, Erica Stephan, Ian Barford, Jodi Gage, Sawyer Smith, Gregory Linington, Matt Miles, Joey Slotnick, Greg Komorowski, Jaye Ladymore, Michael Kingston, Robert Breuler and understudy Nick Sandys
Sawyer Smith and Yasen Peyankov with Jodi Gage, Andrés Enriquez, John Lister, Ora Jones, Aaron Kirby, Aja Singletary, Greg Komorowski, Joey Slotnick, David Darrow, Ian Barford, Director Robert Falls, Gregory Linington, Matt Miles, Jaye Ladymore, Erica Stephan, Michael Kingston, Robert Breuler, Nick Sandys and Assistant Director Diane Machin.
Sawyer Smith and Dramaturg Jonathan L. Green with Greg Komorowski, John Lister, Andrés Enriquez, Jodi Gage, Ora Jones, Aaron Kirby, Aja Singletary, Yasen Peyankov, David Darrow, Ian Barford, Joey Slotnick, Gregory Linington, Robert Breuler, Matt Miles, Jaye Ladymore, Michael Kingston, Erica Stephan, Nick Sandys and Dramaturg Bryar Barboka.
Artistic Director Glenn Davis, Yasen Peyankov, Andrés Enriquez, John Lister, Ora Jones, Aaron Kirby, Aja Singletary, David Darrow, Erica Stephan, Ian Barford, Jodi Gage, Sawyer Smith, Gregory Linington, Matt Miles, Joey Slotnick, Greg Komorowski, Jaye Ladymore, Michael Kingston, Robert Breuler, Nick Sandys, Executive Director E. Brooke Flanagan and Artistic Director Audrey Francis
Steppenwolf ensemble members Glenn Davis, Ora Jones, Yasen Peyankov, Anna D. Shapiro, Ian Barford, Robert Breuler, Cliff Chamberlain, Caroline Neff, Namir Smallwood, Alana Arenas and Audrey Francis
David Darrow and Jaye Ladymore
