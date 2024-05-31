Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 31, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 31, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 31, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Photos: See Sarah Hyland & Andrew Barth Feldman in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Get a first look at photos of Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”) as Audrey and Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, No Hard Feelings) as Seymour, in the three-time Best Revival Award-winning LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. Hyland and Feldman made their debut in the musical Tuesday, May 28 at the Westside Theatre. 

APPROPRIATE On Broadway Announces Final Extension
by A.A. Cristi
Due to popular demand, the critically-acclaimed Second Stage Theater  production of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins’ APPROPRIATE, directed by Lila Neugebauer and starring Sarah Paulson, has added an additional eight performances only, extending for a third and final time after 26 weeks on Broadway.  

Video: THE NOTEBOOK's Jordan Tyson Talks Making Her Broadway Debut
by Survival Jobs
Join your favorite podcast host Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, on the latest episode of Survival Jobs, as they chat with the charming and talented Jordan Tyson who has made her Broadway debut this spring in The Notebook

Video: Ben Joins the Circus with Choreo from WATER FOR ELEPHANTS
by Joey Mervis
In this video, Ben breaks down Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll's Tony-nominated choreography for Broadway's Water for Elephants with the help of dance captain Brandon Block. Can you keep up?. (more...

Review Roundup: SUNSET BOULEVARD Led By Sarah Brightman in Australia
by Stephi Wild
Sarah Brightman is leading an all new Australian production of Sunset Boulevard, now running at Melbourne's Princess Theatre followed by a season at the Sydney Opera House from August 28.  Read the reviews for Sunset Boulevard here!. (more...

EMPIRE: THE MUSICAL to Premiere at New World Stages in July
by Chloe Rabinowitz
EMPIRE: The Musical, will premiere in its hometown, New York City at New World Stages. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...

Video: Randy Rainbow Pokes Fun at Marjorie Taylor Greene in New GREASE Song Parody
by Stephi Wild
Randy Rainbow is back with his latest parody, this time poking fun at Marjorie Taylor Greene. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Ben Platt and Kristin Chenoweth Perform 'Til There Was You' From THE MUSIC MAN
by Stephi Wild
Ben Platt was joined on stage by Kristin Chenoweth during last night's performance of Ben Platt: Live at the Palace. The pair performed 'Til There Was You' from The Music Man.  Check out the video here!. (more...)

VIDEO: First Look Inside Rehearsals For Ballroom Inspired Production of CATS
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look inside rehearsals for PAC NYC's radical reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic dance musical Cats based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot.   . (more...)

Phillipa Soo

Other birthdays on this date include:
Brooke Shields
Alex Bowen
Merle Dandridge

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"I want adventure in the great wide somewhere."

- Beauty and the Beast

