Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 31, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 31, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Photos: See Sarah Hyland & Andrew Barth Feldman in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at photos of Sarah Hyland (“Modern Family”) as Audrey and Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, No Hard Feelings) as Seymour, in the three-time Best Revival Award-winning LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. Hyland and Feldman made their debut in the musical Tuesday, May 28 at the Westside Theatre.

Video: THE NOTEBOOK's Jordan Tyson Talks Making Her Broadway Debut

by Survival Jobs

Join your favorite podcast host Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, on the latest episode of Survival Jobs, as they chat with the charming and talented Jordan Tyson who has made her Broadway debut this spring in The Notebook.

Video: Ben Joins the Circus with Choreo from WATER FOR ELEPHANTS

by Joey Mervis

In this video, Ben breaks down Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll's Tony-nominated choreography for Broadway's Water for Elephants with the help of dance captain Brandon Block. Can you keep up?. (more...)

Vote for the Best of Broadway in the Theater Fans' Choice Awards

Review Roundup: SUNSET BOULEVARD Led By Sarah Brightman in Australia

by Stephi Wild

Sarah Brightman is leading an all new Australian production of Sunset Boulevard, now running at Melbourne's Princess Theatre followed by a season at the Sydney Opera House from August 28. Read the reviews for Sunset Boulevard here!. (more...)

EMPIRE: THE MUSICAL to Premiere at New World Stages in July

by Chloe Rabinowitz

EMPIRE: The Musical, will premiere in its hometown, New York City at New World Stages. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)

Video: Randy Rainbow Pokes Fun at Marjorie Taylor Greene in New GREASE Song Parody

by Stephi Wild

Randy Rainbow is back with his latest parody, this time poking fun at Marjorie Taylor Greene. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Ben Platt and Kristin Chenoweth Perform 'Til There Was You' From THE MUSIC MAN

by Stephi Wild

Ben Platt was joined on stage by Kristin Chenoweth during last night's performance of Ben Platt: Live at the Palace. The pair performed 'Til There Was You' from The Music Man. Check out the video here!. (more...)

VIDEO: First Look Inside Rehearsals For Ballroom Inspired Production of CATS

by Joshua Wright

Get a first look inside rehearsals for PAC NYC's radical reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic dance musical Cats based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot. . (more...)

Phillipa Soo

Other birthdays on this date include:

Brooke Shields

Alex Bowen

Merle Dandridge

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!