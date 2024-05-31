Wake Up With BroadwayWorld May 31, 2024

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is May 31, 2024 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Photos: See Sarah Hyland & Andrew Barth Feldman in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS
APPROPRIATE On Broadway Announces Final Extension
Video: THE NOTEBOOK's Jordan Tyson Talks Making Her Broadway Debut
Video: Ben Joins the Circus with Choreo from WATER FOR ELEPHANTS
by Joey Mervis
In this video, Ben breaks down Jesse Robb and Shana Carroll's Tony-nominated choreography for Broadway's Water for Elephants with the help of dance captain Brandon Block. Can you keep up?. (more...)
Review Roundup: SUNSET BOULEVARD Led By Sarah Brightman in Australia
by Stephi Wild
Sarah Brightman is leading an all new Australian production of Sunset Boulevard, now running at Melbourne's Princess Theatre followed by a season at the Sydney Opera House from August 28. Read the reviews for Sunset Boulevard here!. (more...)
EMPIRE: THE MUSICAL to Premiere at New World Stages in July
by Chloe Rabinowitz
EMPIRE: The Musical, will premiere in its hometown, New York City at New World Stages. Learn more about the show and see how to purchase tickets.. (more...)
Video: Randy Rainbow Pokes Fun at Marjorie Taylor Greene in New GREASE Song Parody
by Stephi Wild
Randy Rainbow is back with his latest parody, this time poking fun at Marjorie Taylor Greene. Check out the video here!. (more...)
Video: Ben Platt and Kristin Chenoweth Perform 'Til There Was You' From THE MUSIC MAN
by Stephi Wild
Ben Platt was joined on stage by Kristin Chenoweth during last night's performance of Ben Platt: Live at the Palace. The pair performed 'Til There Was You' from The Music Man. Check out the video here!. (more...)
VIDEO: First Look Inside Rehearsals For Ballroom Inspired Production of CATS
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look inside rehearsals for PAC NYC's radical reimagining of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic dance musical Cats based on Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats by T. S. Eliot. . (more...)
Phillipa Soo
Other birthdays on this date include:
Brooke Shields
Alex Bowen
Merle Dandridge
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"I want adventure in the great wide somewhere."
- Beauty and the Beast
