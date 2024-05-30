EMPIRE: THE MUSICAL to Premiere at New World Stages in July

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



EMPIRE: The Musical, will premiere in its hometown, New York City, July 1 for a 12-week limited engagement at New World Stages. The production, with Book, Music & Lyrics by Caroline Sherman & Robert Hull, will be directed by Tony Award winner Cady Huffman. This elevated new musical celebrates the world’s most iconic tower: The Empire State Building.



Told through the lens of three generations of dreamers and doers spanning New York City in the Roaring Twenties, the Great Depression, and the Bicentennial Year of 1976, this original story shines new light on one of history’s greatest feats of will and desire. With a desperate city pinning its hopes on this seemingly impossible project, only skyscraper-high levels of grit and determination could keep it climbing. In EMPIRE, audiences will take the thrilling ride to the sky with the brave Mohawk Skywalkers, industrialist visionaries, and can-do immigrants, all of whom had the guts to go up when everyone else was down.



The cast of EMPIRE includes Danny Iktomi Bevins, Monique Candelaria, Devin Cortez, Morgan Cowling, Kaitlyn Davidson, Joel Douglas, Joseph Fierberg, Alexandra Frohlinger, Matt Gibson, Albert Guerzon, Julia Louise Hosack, Kiana Kabeary, Howard Kaye, TJ Newton, April Ortiz, Kennedy Perez, Paul Salvatoriello, J Savage, Robbie Serrano, and Ethan Saviet.



The creative team includes choreography by Lorna Ventura, scenic design by Walt Spangler, costume design by Tina McCartney, lighting design by Jamie Roderick, sound design by Shannon Slaton, music supervision & orchestrations by Lena Gabrielle, arrangements by Robert Hull & Lena Gabrielle, music direction by Gillian Berkowitz, props design by Brendan McCann, casting by tbd casting co. General Management is Visceral Entertainment, Company Manager is Tim Sulka for Visceral Entertainment, Production Management is by Tinc Productions. EMPIRE is produced by Gayla Merle Fossett & William G. Dean Theatricals and YuGu Productions, in association with The Rivet Gang (Lynne Walder, Esq., Katy Kinney Harris, J. Joanna Jung), and executive produced by Jennifer Dowd.



The Empire State Building name and image are registered trademarks of ESRT Empire State Building, L.L.C. and are used with permission.



Tickets are now on sale at Telecharge.com or EmpireTheMusical.com and range $49-$89, with Premium Seats available starting at $129.