Video: THE NOTEBOOK's Jordan Tyson Talks Making Her Broadway Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Join your favorite podcast host Jason A. Coombs and Samantha Tuozzolo, on the latest episode of Survival Jobs, as they chat with the charming and talented Jordan Tyson who has made her Broadway debut this spring in The Notebook. Jordan dives into her journey to the Great White Way from her early survival jobs working at a spin studio to joining the workshop of Lempicka and more! Jordan also shares why The Notebook IP has resonated with audiences over the last four decades from novel to movie and now Broadway!

Before closing out with a fun game centered around romance novels, Jordan spills the tea on the rehearsal process and her once in a lifetime experience working with her female co-stars Maryann Plunket and Joy Woods!

The episode opens with Samantha and Jason sharing their exciting experience of seeing the current revival of The Wiz on Broadway and how much they adore Deborah Cox..

Lastly, the exclusive video interview can be found here on Broadway World, while the audio-only version of the episode is available on popular platforms such as Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Audible or any of your other favorite podcast apps. Tune in now for insights, inspiration, and entertainment!