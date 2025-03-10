Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 10, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 10, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet: Monday, March 10

Glengarry Glen Ross begins previews on Broadway

The Portrait of Dorian Gray begins previews on Broadway

Tuesday, March 11

Boop! the Musical begins previews on Broadway

Smash begins previews on Broadway

Wednesday, March 12

Good Night, and Good Luck begins previews on Broadway

Video: Carolee Carmello Is Having a Great Adventure

by Robert Bannon

Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! If you love musical theatre, you know our next guest! She is a Broadway legend, three time Tony nominee, and a Drama Desk Award winner!. If I hear her sing “I Am There” from Elegies, I will burst into tears. That's right! You know who I am talking about... Carolee Carmello is here!

Video: Inside Rehearsals for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES

by Joey Mervis

Watch in this video as we check in with the cast and watch previews of "Make It Work," "Flying Away," "Already Know You," and the title song.

Photo: New Look at Eva Noblezada as 'Sally Bowles' in CABARET

by Michael Major

See a new look at Eva Noblezada in character as Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. The Great Gatsby alum joins the Broadway revival alongside Orville Peck. See new photos of her in in Sally Bowles' fuzzy green jacket and purple costume.. (more...)

Photos: The Cast of PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Meet the Press

by Bruce Glikas

Roundabout Theatre Company will bring a new version of the Gilbert & Sullivan classic, The Pirates of Penzance, back to Broadway in 2025, led by Jinkx Monsoon, Ramin Karimloo, David Hyde Pierce, and more! Meet the cast here!. (more...)

JULIET & ROMEO Pop Musical Film Sets Release Date

by Josh Sharpe

Juliet & Romeo, a new pop musical reimagining of one of the world’s most iconic love stories, will be released on May 9, 2025. The movie stars Clara Rugaard and Jamie Ward in the title roles and features original pop music by Evan Kidd Bogart.. (more...)

SMASH Will Offer Rush, Lottery, and $30 Under 30 Initiative

by Stephi Wild

SMASH on Broadway will host a digital lottery, in-person rush and $30 under 30 initiative, ahead of its first performance on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. Find out how to get discount tickets to Smash!. (more...)

Josh Groban to Release Retrospective Collection 'Gems'; Listen to a New Single

by Josh Sharpe

Josh Groban will release his newly curated career-spanning collection, Gems, on May 2. The collection collates essential highlights from his storied career to date alongside two brand new songs. Listen to the new song 'Be Alright' now! . (more...)

Jinkx Monsoon Will Sing Additional Gilbert & Sullivan Songs in PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL

by Josh Sharpe

Rupert Holmes has revealed Jinkx Monsoon will sing additional songs from other Gilbert and Sullivan operettas in the new production of Pirates! The Penzance Musical.. (more...)

Kennedy Center Posts Statement On Program Cancellations Amid 'Misinformation' Concerns

by Joshua Wright

The Kennedy Center has issued a statement from Vice President of Public Relations Roma Daravi detailing program cancellations over the last six months. This follows a series of cancellations at the venue, most recently for the upcoming tour stop of Hamilton.. (more...)

Video: THE LATE SHOW Spoofs 'Trump Kennedy Center' Programming

by Stephi Wild

Following the announcement of Hamilton's run at the Kennedy Center being cancelled, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert detailed what shows at the 'Trump Kennedy Center' might look like. Check out the video here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!