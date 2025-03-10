News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 10, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 10, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Mar. 10, 2025
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 10, 2025 Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is March 10, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet:

Monday, March 10
Glengarry Glen Ross begins previews on Broadway
The Portrait of Dorian Gray begins previews on Broadway
Tuesday, March 11
Boop! the Musical begins previews on Broadway
Smash begins previews on Broadway
Wednesday, March 12
Good Night, and Good Luck begins previews on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 10, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 10, 2025 Image

Video: Carolee Carmello Is Having a Great Adventure
by Robert Bannon
Welcome to another edition of The Roundtable on BroadwayWorld! If you love musical theatre, you know our next guest! She is a Broadway legend, three time Tony nominee, and a Drama Desk Award winner!. If I hear her sing “I Am There” from Elegies, I will burst into tears. That's right! You know who I am talking about... Carolee Carmello is here!


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 10, 2025 Image

Video: David Hyde Pierce on the New Orleans-Flavored PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL- 'It Really Works!'
by Joey Mervis
A new kind of Pirates of Penzance is sailing to Broadway. Pirates! The Penzance Musical is a reimagined version of the 1879 operetta that begins previews on April 4 ahead of an April 24 opening at the Todd Haimes Theatre. The classic tale is brought to life by director Scott Ellis and Warren Carlyle choreographs with a hilarious new adaptation by Rupert Holmes. It is led by Ramin KarimlooJinkx MonsoonDavid Hyde PierceNicholas BaraschPreston Truman Boyd and Samantha Williams


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 10, 2025 Image

Video: Inside Rehearsals for REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES
by Joey Mervis
Watch in this video as we check in with the cast and watch previews of "Make It Work," "Flying Away," "Already Know You," and the title song.

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 10, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 10, 2025 Image

Photo: New Look at Eva Noblezada as 'Sally Bowles' in CABARET
by Michael Major
See a new look at Eva Noblezada in character as Sally Bowles in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. The Great Gatsby alum joins the Broadway revival alongside Orville Peck. See new photos of her in in Sally Bowles' fuzzy green jacket and purple costume.. (more...

Photos: The Cast of PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Meet the Press
by Bruce Glikas
Roundabout Theatre Company will bring a new version of the Gilbert & Sullivan classic, The Pirates of Penzance, back to Broadway in 2025, led by Jinkx Monsoon, Ramin Karimloo, David Hyde Pierce, and more! Meet the cast here!. (more...)

JULIET & ROMEO Pop Musical Film Sets Release Date
by Josh Sharpe
Juliet & Romeo, a new pop musical reimagining of one of the world’s most iconic love stories, will be released on May 9, 2025. The movie stars Clara Rugaard and Jamie Ward in the title roles and features original pop music by Evan Kidd Bogart.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 10, 2025 Image

SMASH Will Offer Rush, Lottery, and $30 Under 30 Initiative
by Stephi Wild
SMASH on Broadway will host a digital lottery, in-person rush and $30 under 30 initiative, ahead of its first performance on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre. Find out how to get discount tickets to Smash!. (more...)

Josh Groban to Release Retrospective Collection 'Gems'; Listen to a New Single
by Josh Sharpe
Josh Groban will release his newly curated career-spanning collection, Gems, on May 2. The collection collates essential highlights from his storied career to date alongside two brand new songs. Listen to the new song 'Be Alright' now! . (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 10, 2025 Image

Jinkx Monsoon Will Sing Additional Gilbert & Sullivan Songs in PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL
by Josh Sharpe
Rupert Holmes has revealed Jinkx Monsoon will sing additional songs from other Gilbert and Sullivan operettas in the new production of Pirates! The Penzance Musical.. (more...)

Kennedy Center Posts Statement On Program Cancellations Amid 'Misinformation' Concerns
by Joshua Wright
The Kennedy Center has issued a statement from Vice President of Public Relations Roma Daravi detailing program cancellations over the last six months. This follows a series of cancellations at the venue, most recently for the upcoming tour stop of Hamilton.. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 10, 2025 Image

 Video: THE LATE SHOW Spoofs 'Trump Kennedy Center' Programming
by Stephi Wild
Following the announcement of Hamilton's run at the Kennedy Center being cancelled, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert detailed what shows at the 'Trump Kennedy Center' might look like. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 10, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld March 10, 2025 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

“No fits, no fights,
no feuds and no egos.
Amigos, forever.”

- Gypsy

 

Videos