SMASH Will Offer Rush, Lottery, and $30 Under 30 Initiative

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Smash on Broadway will host a digital lottery, in-person rush and $30 under 30 initiative beginning Monday, March 10, 2025, ahead of its first performance on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 at Broadway’s Imperial Theatre.

Smash Lottery Tickets

Smash tickets are available through a digital lottery at 12AM (ET) the day before the performance at https://rush.telecharge.com. Winners are drawn at 10AM and 3PM. Winners will be notified by email shortly after each drawing and have five hours to claim and purchase tickets online. Winners may buy up to 2 tickets at $49 each.

Smash Rush Tickets

A limited number of in-person Smash rush tickets will be available at 10AM the day of the performance (and 12PM on Sundays) at the Imperial Theatre. There is a limit of two tickets per person and tickets are $45 each.

$30 Under 30

Subject to daily availability, the production will also make available a limited number of tickets for anyone 30 years of age and under. Tickets will be available at 10AM the day of the performance (and 12PM on Sundays beginning April 20, 2025) at the Imperial Theatre. There is a limit of two tickets per person and tickets are $30 each. Your guest may be of any age, but ticket buyer must meet age requirement. A valid ID will be required.

Directed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman (The Producers), Smash will star Tony nominee Robyn Hurder (Moulin Rouge) as “Ivy,” two-time Tony nominee Brooks Ashmanskas (The Prom) as “Nigel,” Krysta Rodriguez (Spring Awakening, “Smash” TV Series) as “Tracy,” John Behlmann (Shucked) as “Jerry,” two-time Tony nominee Kristine Nielsen (Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike) as “Susan,” Caroline Bowman (Frozen Tour) as “Karen,” Jacqueline B. Arnold (Moulin Rouge) as “Anita,” Bella Coppola (Six) as “Chloe,” Casey Garvin (Some Like It Hot) as “Charlie” and Nicholas Matos (Broadway Debut) as “Scott.”

The company will include Wendi Bergamini, Sarah Bowden, Jacob Burns, Deanna Cudjoe, Chelle Denton, Daniel Gaymon, Merritt David Janes, Ndaya Dream Hoskins, Megan Kane, David Paul Kidder, Ian Liberto, Libby Lloyd, McGee Maddox, Connor McRory, J Savage, Jake Trammel and Katie Webber.

Smash will feature a score by Tony, Emmy and two-time Grammy winners Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman (Some Like It Hot, Hairspray, Mary Poppins Returns), who wrote over two dozen songs for the television show, many of which will be used in the musical, in addition to new material they have written for the stage. With a book by two of Broadway’s most seasoned craftsmen, four-time Tony nominee Rick Elice (Jersey Boys, Peter and the Starcatcher) and Tony winner Bob Martin (The Prom, The Drowsy Chaperone), Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated choreographer Joshua Bergasse (On The Town), who choreographed the television series, will reprise his role for the stage adaptation. EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson recently joined the producing team for Smash. Hudson appeared as a guest star on season 2 of the fan-favorite NBC series that serves as the basis for the musical.

Smash will feature scenic design by two-time Tony winner Beowulf Boritt (New York, New York), costume design by Lucille Lortel winner Alejo Vietti (Titanique), lighting design by Tony winner Ken Billington (Chicago), sound design by two-time Tony winner Brian Ronan (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), projection design by S Katy Tucker orchestrations by three-time Tony winner Doug Besterman (The Producers), dance and incidental music arrangements by Tony nominee Sam Davis (New York, New York), and music supervision by two-time Tony winner and two-time Grammy winner Stephen Oremus (Wicked, Frozen). 101 Productions, Ltd. will serve as General Managers. Casting by Bernard Telsey, CSA and Kristian Charbonier, CSA.

Get ready for all the backstage pandemonium that brings a team of Broadway big shots to their knees heading to the opening night of Bombshell, a splashy new musical about Marilyn Monroe. It’s a rollercoaster ride filled with hilarious setbacks and surprises, kick-ass production numbers and iconic songs like “Let Me Be Your Star,” which were featured on the NBC television series that inspired it.