Jinkx Monsoon Will Sing Additional Gilbert & Sullivan Songs in PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL

On March 6, the cast and crew of Roundabout Theatre Company's Pirates! The Penzance Musical spoke to the press about the new take on the classic Gilbert & Sullivan opera. During the event, Rupert Holmes, who has adapted the book for this new version, revealed that star Jinkx Monsoon will sing additional songs in this production of the material.

Calling the performer "a force of nature," Holmes said "I've pulled in some songs, especially for her, that I think will suit her well, from a couple of other Gilbert and Sullivan operettas, because there was a lack of a killer song in Act Two that I know she will just break people's hearts with." Monsoon plays the character of Ruth in this production.

In addition to The Pirates of Penzance, some of Gilbert and Sullivan's other operettas include H.M.S. Pinafore, The Mikado, and Patience. Only time will tell which numbers the Drag Race alum will have the opportunity to sing in the production, which begins previews on April 4 ahead of an April 24 opening at the Todd Haimes Theatre.

The Broadway cast of Pirates! The Penzance Musical will be led by Ramin Karimloo (Pirate King), Jinkx Monsoon (Ruth), David Hyde Pierce (Gilbert/Major General Stanley), Nicholas Barasch (Frederic), Preston Truman Boyd (Sullivan/Police Sergeant) and Samantha Williams (Mabel Stanley). The cast also includes Kelly Belarmino, Maria Briggs, Eddie Cooper, Cicily Daniels, Ninako Donville, Alex Dorf, Rick Faugno, Niani Feelings, Tommy Gedrich, Alex Gibson, Afra Hines, Dan Hoy, Ryo Kamibayashi, Tatiana Lofton, Nathan Lucrezio, Shina Ann Morris, Cooper Stanton, and Bronwyn Tarboton.