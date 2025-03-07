Josh Groban to Release Retrospective Collection 'Gems'; Listen to a New Single

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Tony, EMMY, and five-time GRAMMY Award-nominated performer Josh Groban will release his newly curated career-spanning collection, Gems, on May 2 via Reprise Records. The 18-track retrospective body of work collates essential highlights from his storied career to date alongside two brand new songs, “Be Alright” and “Open Hands.”

Produced by Bernie Herms, the latter places Josh’s stunning signature vocals front-and-center above warm orchestration. With its optimistic message, “Be Alright” shines and empowers like only Groban can.

Of the album, Josh says, “I’m so excited to release this collection of songs that have played such an important role in my life and career so far. These ‘gems’ have been there for me when I’ve needed them most, and to share them on one album fills me with gratitude for all they have given to amazing listeners across the world.”

Additionally, a double vinyl LP of Gems will be released on June 13 via Reprise Records. The crystal-clear vinyl will include 2 extra songs – “Broken Vow” and “Remember When It Rained” – handpicked by Groban himself.

Encompassing over two decades of definitive anthems, Gems traces Groban’s impact on popular culture throughout his illustrious career. Among many highlights, it boasts the 3x-Platinum signature anthem “You Raise Me Up.” He famously performed the latter during a NASA tribute to the crew of Space Shuttle Columbia at Super Bowl xxVIII and as a surprise for Oprah Winfrey at her 50th birthday. It also includes the Billboard Adult Contemporary #1 “To Where You Are”. Plus, it showcases his versatility with the likes of the Beauty and the Beast Original Motion Picture Soundtrack standout “Evermore” as well as fan favorite show stopping renditions of “Over The Rainbow” from The Wizard of Oz, “Pure Imagination” from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Simon & Garfunkel’s “Bridge Over Troubled Water.” Not to mention, it includes his duet with Kelly Clarkson on “All I Ask of You” from The Phantom of the Opera.

To celebrate this release, Josh will be performing “Over The Rainbow” from Stages (2015) on The Kelly Clarkson Show today. Gems also shares its name with his much-anticipated five-night run at The Colosseum at Caesars: Josh Groban: Gems — Exclusive Las Vegas Engagement. He will be delivering a very special set nightly on May 9, 10, 14, 16 & 17, 2025. For tickets, go HERE.

Later this year, Josh will grace the stage at The Hollywood Bowl, for two nights, on September 5 and 6. These very special shows will see him perform songs from Gems and beyond with accompaniment from Thomas Wilkins and the LA Philharmonic.

In 2016, Groban made his Tony-nominated Broadway debut as Pierre in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1912. In the Spring of 2023, Josh took to Broadway once again, performing in the highly anticipated revival of Sweeney Todd, playing the title role which earned him Tony and GRAMMY Nominations along with widespread acclaim.

GEMS TRACKLISTING

Be Alright Alla Luce del Sole You Are Loved (Don’t Give Up) You Raise Me Up To Where You Are Awake Granted Pure Imagination (from Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) You’re Still You Evermore Open Hands February Song Over The Rainbow (from The Wizard of Oz) When You Say You Love Me All I Ask Of You (from The Phantom of the Opera) [with Kelly Clarkson] Bridge over Troubled Water Per Te The Impossible Dream