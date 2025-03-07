Kennedy Center Posts Statement On Program Cancellations Amid 'Misinformation' Concerns

A statement from Vice President Roma Daravi details recent program cancellations and institutional developments.
The Kennedy Center has issued a statement from Vice President of Public Relations Roma Daravi detailing program cancellations over the last six months. Daravi stated, "In the spirit of transparency and due to the litany of misinformation being spread in the press, it is important to give the public a complete account of program cancellations over the last 6 months. In fact, the only shows under the Kennedy Center programming umbrella that we have cancelled since February 12th were due to lack of sales or artist availability."
The following cancellations were reported:
— The Kennedy Center (@kencen) March 7, 2025
BroadwayWorld previously reported that the producers of Hamilton cancelled its Kennedy Center engagement due to actions by President Trump. The production was set as part of the Kennedy Center’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda stated, "This latest action by Trump means it’s not the Kennedy Center as we knew it... The Kennedy Center was not created in this spirit, and we’re not going to be a part of it while it is the Trump Kennedy Center. We’re just not going to be part of it."
The Kennedy Center underwent significant leadership changes, with President Trump being elected as chairman of the board of trustees and President Deborah Rutter being removed from her position.
In addition, Board Treasurer Shonda Rhimes, National Symphony Orchestra Artistic Advisor Ben Folds, and Artistic Advisor-at-Large Renée Fleming stepped down. A tour for the children’s musical "Finn" was cancelled, and the National Symphony Orchestra concert "A Peacock Among Pigeons: Celebrating 50 Years of Pride" was taken off the Kennedy Center website. Dancers also organized protests over Trump’s involvement and the recent changes in programming.
Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller said that it was impossible to continue participating in an organization that had become highly politicized. He explained, "The Kennedy Center is for all of us, and it pains me deeply that they took it over and changed that. They said it’s not for all of us. It’s just for Donald Trump and his crowd. So we made a decision we can’t do it." Reports indicate that Seller and Lin-Manuel Miranda first approached The New York Times before informing the Kennedy Center of their decision not to share the stage with Republicans.
Interim Executive Director Richard Grenell responded on social media, calling the situation a publicity stunt that will backfire. He added, "The Arts are for everyone - not just for the people who Lin likes and agrees with."
Videos