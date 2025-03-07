Kennedy Center Posts Statement On Program Cancellations Amid 'Misinformation' Concerns

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Kennedy Center has issued a statement from Vice President of Public Relations Roma Daravi detailing program cancellations over the last six months. Daravi stated, "In the spirit of transparency and due to the litany of misinformation being spread in the press, it is important to give the public a complete account of program cancellations over the last 6 months. In fact, the only shows under the Kennedy Center programming umbrella that we have cancelled since February 12th were due to lack of sales or artist availability."

The following cancellations were reported:

VOICES: Nadine Sierra – scheduled for 11/10/24; cancelled due to artist illness.

– scheduled for 11/10/24; cancelled due to artist illness. WNO: Macbeth – scheduled for 11/23/24; one show cancelled due to fire/flood.

– scheduled for 11/23/24; one show cancelled due to fire/flood. Shear Madness – scheduled for 1/28–2/29/25; cancelled due to theater repairs.

– scheduled for 1/28–2/29/25; cancelled due to theater repairs. NEMR – scheduled for 2/7/25; cancelled by artist.

– scheduled for 2/7/25; cancelled by artist. Megan Gailey – scheduled for 2/8/25; cancelled due to low ticket sales.

– scheduled for 2/8/25; cancelled due to low ticket sales. R&B Love Songs Edition – scheduled for 2/13/25; cancelled by producer.

– scheduled for 2/13/25; cancelled by producer. Shear Madness – scheduled for 2/24, 2/26, 3/6, 3/12, and 3/13/25; cancelled for low sales.

– scheduled for 2/24, 2/26, 3/6, 3/12, and 3/13/25; cancelled for low sales. Balún – scheduled for 2/27/25; cancelled by artist.

– scheduled for 2/27/25; cancelled by artist. Eureka Day – scheduled for 3/4–3/22/25; cancelled by producer due to financial reasons.

– scheduled for 3/4–3/22/25; cancelled by producer due to financial reasons. RIOT! – scheduled for 3/6/25; cancelled due to artist availability.

– scheduled for 3/6/25; cancelled due to artist availability. An Evening with Issa Rae – scheduled for 3/16/25; cancelled by artist.

– scheduled for 3/16/25; cancelled by artist. Blacks in Wax – scheduled for 3/15/25; cancelled by artist.

– scheduled for 3/15/25; cancelled by artist. Lowcut Connie – scheduled for 3/19/25; cancelled by artist.

– scheduled for 3/19/25; cancelled by artist. Peter Wolf (Book Launch) – scheduled for 3/21/25; cancelled by artist.

– scheduled for 3/21/25; cancelled by artist. Samhot – scheduled for 3/21/25; one show cancelled due to low ticket sales.

– scheduled for 3/21/25; one show cancelled due to low ticket sales. Skipper the Seal (Book Launch) – scheduled for 3/22/24; cancelled by artist.

– scheduled for 3/22/24; cancelled by artist. Arts & Wellbeing Panel – scheduled for 3/26/25; cancelled by artist.

– scheduled for 3/26/25; cancelled by artist. Amanda Rheaume – scheduled for 4/5/25; cancelled by artist.

– scheduled for 4/5/25; cancelled by artist. Bard and the Beat lI – scheduled for 4/18/25; cancelled by artist.

– scheduled for 4/18/25; cancelled by artist. Saigon Nights – scheduled for 4/19/25; cancelled by artist.

– scheduled for 4/19/25; cancelled by artist. Bring them Home (Film) – scheduled for 4/20/25; cancelled by artist.

– scheduled for 4/20/25; cancelled by artist. National Youth Poet Laureate Commemoration – scheduled for 4/26/25; cancelled by artist.

– scheduled for 4/26/25; cancelled by artist. NSO: A Peacock Among Pigeons – scheduled for 5/20–5/21/25; cancelled for financial reasons.

– scheduled for 5/20–5/21/25; cancelled for financial reasons. Maria João Pires – scheduled for 5/27/25; postponed to the following season.

– scheduled for 5/27/25; postponed to the following season. Bluey – scheduled for 7/8–7/20/25; postponed to the following season.

– scheduled for 7/8–7/20/25; postponed to the following season. Hamilton – scheduled for March/April 2026; cancelled by producer.

BroadwayWorld previously reported that the producers of Hamilton cancelled its Kennedy Center engagement due to actions by President Trump. The production was set as part of the Kennedy Center’s celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda stated, "This latest action by Trump means it’s not the Kennedy Center as we knew it... The Kennedy Center was not created in this spirit, and we’re not going to be a part of it while it is the Trump Kennedy Center. We’re just not going to be part of it."

The Kennedy Center underwent significant leadership changes, with President Trump being elected as chairman of the board of trustees and President Deborah Rutter being removed from her position.

In addition, Board Treasurer Shonda Rhimes, National Symphony Orchestra Artistic Advisor Ben Folds, and Artistic Advisor-at-Large Renée Fleming stepped down. A tour for the children’s musical "Finn" was cancelled, and the National Symphony Orchestra concert "A Peacock Among Pigeons: Celebrating 50 Years of Pride" was taken off the Kennedy Center website. Dancers also organized protests over Trump’s involvement and the recent changes in programming.

Hamilton producer Jeffrey Seller said that it was impossible to continue participating in an organization that had become highly politicized. He explained, "The Kennedy Center is for all of us, and it pains me deeply that they took it over and changed that. They said it’s not for all of us. It’s just for Donald Trump and his crowd. So we made a decision we can’t do it." Reports indicate that Seller and Lin-Manuel Miranda first approached The New York Times before informing the Kennedy Center of their decision not to share the stage with Republicans.

Interim Executive Director Richard Grenell responded on social media, calling the situation a publicity stunt that will backfire. He added, "The Arts are for everyone - not just for the people who Lin likes and agrees with."