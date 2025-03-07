JULIET & ROMEO Pop Musical Film Sets Release Date

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Juliet & Romeo, a new pop musical reimagining of one of the world’s most iconic love stories, will be released on May 9, 2025 (Mother’s Day weekend) from Briarcliff Entertainment. The movie was previously announced to be released this year on Valentine's Day weekend.

This film follows the recent Broadway production of Romeo + Juliet, which opened on Thursday, October 24, 2024. Starring Rachel Zegler and Kit Connor in the lead roles, the limited engagement saw the youngest ticket buying audience in recorded Broadway history, with 14% of purchasers aged 18-24, compared to the current industry average of 3%.

Starring a dynamic ensemble of rising stars and industry veterans, Juliet & Romeo features Clara Rugaard (Love Gets a Room, Black Mirror, I Am Mother) and Jamie Ward (The Last Supper, His Dark Materials, Tyrant) in the title roles, alongside Rebel Wilson (Pitch Perfect franchise, JoJo Rabbit, Senior Year), Rupert Everett (My Policeman, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Shrek franchise), Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus, Harry Potter franchise, Mass, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris), Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts, A Complete Unknown), and Derek Jacobi (Cinderella, Murder on the Orient Express, Gladiator II). Written and directed by Timothy Scott Bogart and filmed entirely in Italy, the film brings a dynamic new perspective to Shakespeare’s timeless tale.

The all-star cast also includes Ferdia Walsh-Peelo (Coda, Sing Street, Vikings), Rupert Graves (Sherlock, Emma), Nicholas Podany (Saturday Night, Hello Tomorrow!, Archive 81), Martina Ortiz Luis (Lion King stage, Wynonna Earp) and GRAMMY Award-winners Tayla Parx and Ledisi.

Set in 1301 at the end of Medieval times, the Juliet & Romeo Franchise finds our most famous Star-Crossed lovers turning the tides on the history Shakespeare based his own story on, as they reveal the truth to the very future of the Empire. But the biggest twist in this most beloved of tales, is leaving the poetry of Iambic Pentameter in the past, for the original Pop Music that rockets these ever-present themes right to the heart of our characters in the most surprising, and perhaps most powerful way that has ever been seen, or heard, before.

“From the JULIET & ROMEO name alone, we hope that audiences will instantly know they’re in for an experience like no other. And our JULIET & ROMEO is also not just one film, it’s a Trilogy,” said writer-director Timothy Scott Bogart (Spinning Gold, Last Full Measure), “it’s only the start of a remarkably thrilling journey through this world. At the same time, the recent triumphs of 'Wicked,' ‘The Complete Unknown,” and “Emilia Perez,” along with upcoming ‘Kiss of The Spiderwoman’ and “Snow White”, continue to underscore the enduring strength of the great movie musicals as event entertainment like no other.”

Bogart’s re-envisioned take on Shakespeare’s most famous love story will transport moviegoers to a world they’ve only dreamt of. Audiences will find themselves spellbound by the scope and scale of the mesmerizing setting crafted by Three-time Academy Award-winning Production Designer Dante Ferretti (Hugo, The Aviator, Gangs of New York) all driven by the incredible original music from GRAMMY Award-winning songwriter, Evan Kidd Bogart (Beyonce’s “HALO”, Rihanna’s “SOS”), who co-created and oversaw the soundtrack, with Academy Award-winner Tim Cavagin (Bohemian Rhapsody, Baby Driver) overseeing the sound.

Produced by Bogart, Jessica Martins and Chris Torto as the first in Hero’s production slate of music driven films and live theater, Executive producers include Laurence Mark (The Greatest Showman, Dreamgirls), Gary A. Randall (Spinning Gold), Tom Ortenberg, Clay Pecorin and Russell Geyser. Voltage Pictures (After, After We Collided, I Feel Pretty) is overseeing the Global rollout for a Day & Date release and is representing international rights.