Video: THE LATE SHOW Spoofs 'Trump Kennedy Center' Programming

Earlier this week, it was announced that Hamilton's run at the Kennedy Center has been cancelled in the midst of Trump's takeover.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, President Trump was elected as the chairman of the board of trustees of the Kennedy Center, with Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter being fired as a part of Trump's overhaul.

In posting about the show's cancellation, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda stated that, "We’re not going to be a part of it while it is the Trump Kennedy Center."

Following the announcement, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert aired a spoof sketch detailing what shows at the "Trump Kennedy Center" might look like. The video started with the background information about Hamilton's cancellation, before launching into a fake season announcement which included shows like "Maga Mia!", "The Sound of Measles", "School of Kid Rock", "Jesus Christ Cryptobro", and "The Book of Kremlion."

Watch the full video here!