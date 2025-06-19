Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 19, 2025- Jinkx Monsoon to Lead OH, MARY!, Kristin Chenoweth Stops by BOOP! and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 19, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Sunday, June 22
The Last Five Years closes on Broadway
Smash closes on Broadway
Floyd Collins closes on Broadway
Video: Broadway Stars on What Pride Means to Them – Jak Malone, Joy Woods, Jamie Lloyd & More
by Joey Mervis
Watch a video of Joy Woods, Tom Francis, Gracie Lawrence, Jamie Lloyd, and Jak Malone discussing what Pride means to them. See the stars of Sunset Boulevard, Gypsy, Just In Time, and Operation Mincemeat open up about the LGBTQIA+ community.
Video: Jeremy Allen White Is Bruce Springsteen in First Trailer for SPRINGSTEEN: DELIVER ME FROM NOWHERE
by Josh Sharpe
20th Century Studios has released the first trailer for Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, the new biopic of music icon Bruce Springsteen. Starring Jeremy Allen White as the Boss, the movie will be released on October 24th, 2025. Watch the trailer now!
Video: Watch Mary Kate Morrissey & More in Ogunquit Playhouse's COME FROM AWAY
by Michael Major
Ogunquit Playhouse has shared a look inside their recent production of Come From Away, which featured Mary Kate Morrissey, Liz Pearce, Joy Hermalyn, and more! Watch songs like 'Me and the Sky' and more in a new video!
Photos: Kristin Chenoweth Visits BOOP! THE MUSICAL
by Bruce Glikas
The Broadhurst Theatre just welcomed a very special guest! Emmy and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth recently stopped by to catch a performance of Boop! The Musical and pose with the cast after the show. Check out photos here!
Photos: JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Entr'Acte Theatrix
by Stephi Wild
All new photos have been released from Entr'Acte Theatrix' production of the Andrew Llloyd Webber/Tim Rice iconic musical Jesus Christ Superstar. Learn more here!
Playscripts to Produce Two New Musical Adaptations of Works by Don Zolidis
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Don Zolidis, one of Playscripts' premiere playwrights, will release of one-act musicals adapted from two of his widely produced plays. Learn more about the plays here!
Rashidra Scott, Alysha Umphress and More to Star in DARK LADY Industry Presentations
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Executive Producer, Davenport Theatrical Enterprises, will present two private, by-invitation-only industry presentations of the new, Off-Broadway–bound jukebox musical Dark Lady. Learn more!
Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program Hosts Weekend With BTC
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Earlier this month, the Cody Renard Richard Scholarship Program hosted its annual Scholarship weekend in New York City in partnership with BTC (Black Theatre Coalition). Learn more!
Review Roundup: PRINCE F****T at Playwrights Horizons
by Nicole Rosky
Jordan Tannahill's Prince Faggot, directed by Shayok Misha Chowdhury, just made its world premiere at Playwrights Horizons, starring Rachel Crowl, K. Todd Freeman, David Greenspan, Mihir Kumar, John McCrea, and N'yomi Allure Stewart. Check out what the critics are saying about the new play.
50 Broadway Quotes and Lyrics for Your Yearbook
by Taylor Brethauer-Hamling
|Around the Broadway World
Looking for the perfect Broadway-themed yearbook quote? We've rounded up 450 different lines and lyrics from the biggest shows on Broadway that would look great next to your yearbook picture for high school or elementary schools!
What Time Will Your Broadway Show Get Out?
by Nicole Rosky
Not all Broadway shows are created equal when it comes to runtime*. While some productions might wrap up in an hour and a half or less, others can last for double that, complete with multiple intermissions. Will you make your train home? Will you arrive home in time to relieve the sitter? Don't let your own anxiety about runtime ruin the eleven o'clock number. Know before you go and enjoy your show worry-free!. (more...)
Tom Francis Will Depart SUNSET BLVD. Next Month
by Stephi Wild
After almost two years of starring as ‘Joe Gillis’ in director Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd., Tom Francis will play his final performance next month.. (more...)
Jeff Ross' TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE to Open on Broadway This Summer
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Emmy-nominated comedian Jeff Ross – internationally known as "The Roastmaster General" will make his Broadway debut this summer, when his new one-man show, JEFF ROSS: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE, opens at the Nederlander Theatre. Learn more!
Michelle Williams and Mike Faist in ANNA CHRISTIE and More Set for St. Ann's Warehouse Fall Season
by Chloe Rabinowitz
St. Ann's Warehouse will open its 2025–26 Fall season with three productions. Julia McDermott anchors the blistering dark comedy Weather Girl by Brian Watkins, plus more.
Michelle Obama 'Loved' OH, MARY!; Says Broadway ‘Is Where the Real Talent Lies'
by Michael Major
Michelle Obama has been largely open about her love of the arts and, specifically, Broadway. However, what did she think of the current Broadway play set inside the White House, Oh, Mary?
)
HAMILTON to Host TDF Autism Friendly Performance in June
by Chloe Rabinowitz
TDF will conclude its 13th season of Autism Friendly Performances with Hamilton, the first time the production has participated in the program. Learn how to attend!
)
THE OUTSIDERS Will Make Tickets Accessible to Students on Tour With the Stay Gold Project
by Stephi Wild
The Outsiders will bring The Stay Gold Project, originally founded to make the Broadway show accessible and inclusive to New York City Public Schools students, across the country as the show launches its North American Tour this fall.
)
Brenda Pressley to Join the Cast of PURPOSE on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Brenda Pressley will join the Broadway company of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning play, PURPOSE, directed by Phylicia Rashad. Learn
