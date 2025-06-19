Wake Up With BroadwayWorld June 19, 2025- Jinkx Monsoon to Lead OH, MARY!, Kristin Chenoweth Stops by BOOP! and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is June 19, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! As you Wake Up with BroadwayWorld, we’ve got a fresh round of must-read stories to kick off your day. In today’s roundup, get an exclusive sneak peek of Alysha Umphress performing “Love is Only Love” from Hello, Dolly!, and see who’s taking center stage as Billy Porter and Marisha Wallace join Cabaret before its October closing. Jinkx Monsoon steps into the spotlight as Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary!, and take a look at Broadway stars sharing what Pride means to them.

Catch videos from Ogunquit Playhouse’s Come From Away, photos of Kristin Chenoweth visiting Boop! The Musical, and the latest news on upcoming shows, notable departures, and industry insights. Plus, don’t miss the first trailer for the Springsteen biopic starring Jeremy Allen White, review roundups, and more inspiring moments happening both on and off the stage. Let’s jump into the highlights from the BroadwayWorld front page!