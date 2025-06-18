HAMILTON to Host TDF Autism Friendly Performance in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



TDF will conclude its 13th season of Autism Friendly Performances with Hamilton, the first time the production has participated in the program. Tailored for families with members on the autism spectrum or with other developmental or cognitive disabilities, this matinee will be presented on Sunday, June 29 at 1 p.m. at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

TDF Autism Friendly Performances launched in 2011 with a performance of Disney’s The Lion King on Broadway. Since then, there have been AFP of Broadway's & Juliet, Aladdin, Cats, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, Come From Away, Elf: The Musical, Hadestown, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, How to Dance in Ohio, JOB, Kinky Boots, Mary Poppins, Matilda The Musical, MJ The Musical, My Fair Lady, New York City Ballet’s production of George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker, Our Town, SIX, Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, SpongeBob SquarePants, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, The King and I, The Phantom of the Opera, and Wicked.

The program operates under the umbrella of TDF Accessibility Programs. To create an autism-friendly setting, the shows are performed in a supportive environment for children and adults diagnosed with autism or other sensory sensitivities and their families. Slight adjustments are made to the productions where possible, including the reduction of jarring sounds and strobe lights focused into the audience. In the theatre lobby, there are staffed break areas in case audience members need to leave their seats during the performance. For AFP, TDF purchases every seat in the theatre and makes the tickets available at discount prices exclusively to families, groups, schools, etc. whose members include individuals on the autism spectrum.



TDF's current AFP season included autism-friendly performances of Hadestown, The Lion King, the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes, Thornton Wilder’s Our Town, MJ The Musical, and & Juliet. The shows for next season will be announced soon. Visit TDF.org/autism to learn more about TDF Autism Friendly Performances and to sign up for our email list to learn about upcoming events.