Tom Francis Will Depart SUNSET BLVD. Next Month

After almost two years of starring as ‘Joe Gillis’ in director Jamie Lloyd’s new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Sunset Blvd., Tom Francis will play his final performance at the St. James Theatre on Sunday evening, July 6.

Francis, who is departing the show due to a previously announced professional commitment, originated the role in London’s West End in the Fall of 2023 receiving an Olivier Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical. He then reprised his performance on Broadway to critical acclaim and nominations for Tony, Drama Desk, and Drama League Awards and has been honored with a Theater World Award and a Clive Barnes Award.

Pierre Marais, who currently plays the role of ‘Sammy’ and understudies the role of ‘Joe Gillis’ in Sunset Blvd., will play ‘Joe Gillis’ on Tuesday July 8 through the end of the production’s extended run at the St. James on Sunday, July 20.

Director Jamie Lloyd said, “It has been an honor to see Tom transform into a true Broadway leading man. He and Nicole have led this Broadway company with humor, compassion, and love. I’m thrilled to see what is next for his remarkable career and I’m honored to have played a small part in introducing him to New York audiences. As we say ‘Happy Trails’ to Tom, I’m delighted that Pierre will be playing the role for our final weeks at the St. James.”

Francis said, “It has been a literal dream come true to make my Broadway debut in Jamie’s production of Sunset Blvd. Two years ago, when the idea of being in the show was first discussed, I was just excited to be consideredand never expected the wild ride I’ve been on. I’m gutted I’m not able to be there for our final performance on July 20, but I send big love to Nicole, Grace, Jordan, and the entire company. And to my dear friend Pierre, I leave the St. James Theatre, 44th Street, and Shubert Alley in your extremely talented hands.”

Jamie Lloyd’s extraordinary reimagination of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic musical, which is based on the classic Paramount Pictures film directed by Billy Wilder, has become the must-see hit of the Broadway season.

On Sunday, the production was honored with three Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical for Nicole Scherzinger, and Best Lighting Design of a Musical for Jack Knowles. The production also received the Drama League Award for Distinguished Revival of a Musical and Scherzinger received the Distinguished Performance Award.

The creative team for Sunset Blvd. includes Soutra Gilmour (set and costume design), Fabian Aloise (choreography), Alan Williams (music supervisor and music director), 2025 Tony Award winner Jack Knowles (lighting design), 2025 Tony Award nominee Adam Fisher (sound design), Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video design and cinematography), Cheryl Thomas (hair and makeup design), Ann James (intimacy coordinator), Jim Carnahan CSA and Jason Thinger CSA (U.S. casting director), and Stuart Burt CDG (U.K. casting director). 101 Productions, Ltd. serves as the General Manager for Sunset Blvd.