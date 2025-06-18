Michelle Williams and Mike Faist in ANNA CHRISTIE and More Set for St. Ann's Warehouse Fall Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



St. Ann’s Warehouse will open its 2025–26 Fall season with three productions. Julia McDermott anchors the blistering dark comedy Weather Girl by Brian Watkins; Justin Vivian Bond ignites the legacy of Marianne Faithfull in Flaming September, at the Church of St. Ann & the Holy Trinity; and Michelle Williams takes on Anna Christie, one of the boldest roles in the American canon.



Weather Girl

September 16–October 12, 2025

By Brian Watkins

Directed by Tyne Rafaeli

Starring Julia McDermott

Produced by Francesca Moody Productions



The season kicks off with the multi-award-winning Weather Girl, written by Outer Range creator Brian Watkins and directed by Tyne Rafaeli (Becoming Eve, Usual Girls). This prescient play is a darkly funny, dizzying rampage into the soul of American strangeness. It is also a showcase of the tremendous tragicomic range of its solo performer Julia McDermott (Heroes of the Fourth Turning).



McDermott plays Stacey, a California weather girl, oversexed and underpaid. Today, her regular routine of teeth whitening, prosecco and wildfires descends into a scorched-earth catastrophe, before she discovers something that will save us all.



Watkins says of Weather Girl, "I wanted to write a love letter to California, one that embraced all its strangeness and beauty, exploring the gonzo feeling of being detached from the environment. What came out was a runaway train of a play that aims to laugh into the dark. It's an invitation to join our heroine into some unexpected, if not unthinkable, places. At its heart, the play sets out to investigate a core question of why we wreck the places we love."



Weather Girl is the latest hit from Francesca Moody Productions, behind Fleabag and Baby Reindeer, which became celebrated, unabashedly original TV series. The London Standard wrote, “Theatre super-producer Francesca Moody has TV execs in a tizzy again with the new hit show Weather Girl.” The show garnered multiple awards at the 2024 Edinburgh Festival Fringe and transferred to Soho Theatre in London earlier this year, selling out in both places. Soon after, Netflix announced it was developing Weather Girl as a limited series.



Flaming September

September 24–28, 2025

Created and Performed by Justin Vivian Bond

Music Direction by Matt Ray

Directed by Daniel Fish

Lighting by John Torres



Justin Vivian Bond. Photo by Emil Cohen.



35 years ago, in the days when Rolling Stone first proclaimed St. Ann’s “the guiding light in New York’s avant-rock scene,” Marianne Faithfull performed and recorded her comeback concert and record, Blazing Away, at the Church of St. Ann & the Holy Trinity in Brooklyn Heights. New York cabaret and performance legend Justin Vivian Bond—a 2024 MacArthur Fellow and a recent recipient of an Honorary Doctorate from Bard—will bring St. Ann’s Warehouse back to the church for the first time in 25 years.



While living her own life of “drag, drugs, death, desire, and ambition” in San Francisco in 1990, Bond recalled, “‘Someday, I’m going to move to New York and perform at St. Ann’s Church.’ I promised myself after listening to Blazing Away. By some glorious twist of fate St. Ann’s Warehouse and St. Ann’s Church have decided to work together once more. I pounced! The dream I thought was lost has suddenly become possible.”



This will be Bond’s first U.S. performance of Marianne’s music since she passed away, or as Bond puts it, “ascended to join her alter ego in the sky—God—and, at least in my mind, she’s in charge now.” Bond here focuses on performing songs Faithfull recorded in the years after Blazing Away. Bond explains, “As an artist, I’ve created my own persona by ‘wandering through’ the spirits of those whom I adore and hopefully reflecting some of their stardust.”



Anna Christie

November 25, 2025 – February 1, 2026

By Eugene O’Neill

Directed by Thomas Kail

With Michelle Williams and Mike Faist

In 1921, Anna Christie, a reformed prostitute, walks into a saloon on South Street and snaps one of the great lines in theater history: “Gimme a whiskey—ginger ale on the side. And don’t be stingy, baby.” With that entrance, Eugene O’Neill cracks open a new age of modern drama.



In this new production, directed by Tony Award winner Thomas Kail (Hamilton), Emmy Award winner and five-time Oscar nominee Michelle Williams takes on one of the boldest roles in the American canon. She is joined by Emmy and Grammy Award winner Mike Faist. The creative team includes movement by Steven Hoggett, music by Nicholas Britell, set design by Christine Jones and Brett Banakis, costume design by Paul Tazewell, lighting design by Natasha Katz, and sound design by Nevin Steinberg.



“There is a particular sense of joy and anticipation I feel when walking along the river to St. Ann’s Warehouse: you know when you enter the building that anything can happen—and then, it does. My first time in their audience was the initial run of Black Watch, which knocked me out. The Cherry Orchard they recently did was equally electrifying,” said Kail. “It is an honor to have a chance to work with the extraordinary Michelle and Mike and this uncommonly talented creative team on Eugene O'Neill's Anna Christie. To revive a play is to stand as part of a lineage, part of the glorious tradition of theater, to offer up something that is connecting the past and the present. Doing this play about what it means to try and make a new life on the sea—and the shore—at the remarkable riverside St. Ann's Warehouse feels like an ideal match.”

