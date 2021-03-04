46 Broadway Lines and Lyrics That Make Perfect Yearbook Quotes

Looking for the perfect Broadway-themed yearbook quote? We've rounded up 46 different lines and lyrics from the biggest shows on Broadway that would look great next to your yearbook picture!

From funny quotes to inspirational lines, you'll definitely be able to find a great pick from this list!

1. You're never fully dressed without a smile! -Annie

2. Here's to happiness, freedom, and life! -Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812 3. Everyone deserves the chance to fly. -Wicked 4. You want a revolution? I want a revelation. - Hamilton 5. You cannot just believe partway, you have to believe in it all. -Book Of Mormon 6. It's our time, breathe it in: worlds to change and worlds to win -Merrily We Roll Along

7. Nothing's gonna change if you don't change it! -9 to 5



8. I'll go eat some breakfast and then I'll change the world. -Hairspray

9. If you know what you want, then you go and you find it and you get it. -Into the Woods 10. I may be small, but I've got giant plans to shine as brightly as the sun. -Little Women

11. I have a heart like the sea, a million dreams are in me. -Miss Saigon

12. Anything can happen if you let it life out there waiting so go and get it. -Mary Poppins

13. I want you to know. The time that we've spent. How great it's been. How much it's meant. -Avenue Q

14. Far from skid row, I dream I'll go somewhere that's green. -Little Shop of Horrors 15. Because I knew you, I have been changed for good. -Wicked 16. Always look on the bright side of life. -Spamalot

17. Let the world we dream about be the one we live in now! -Hadestown

18. You are here, at the start of a moment, on the edge of the world. -Come From Away 19. Past the point of no return; no backward glances. The games we've played 'til now are at an end. -The Phantom of the Opera 20. Raise a glass to freedom! -Hamilton 21. We taught the world new ways to dream. -Sunset Boulevard 22. Ladies and gents this is the moment you've waited for. -Greatest Showman 23. There's a million things I haven't done, but just you wait. -Hamilton 24. This was a real nice clambake. -Carousel

25. Today, at least you're you, and that's enough. -Dear Evan Hansen

26. Mama I'm a big girl now! -Hairspray

27. I want adventure in the great wide somewhere -Beauty and the Beast

28. Don't rain on my parade! -Funny Girl

29. The things we do today will be tomorrow's news! -Newsies

30. Life is pandemonium -The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

31. It was a ball, it was a blast, and it's a shame, it couldn't last, but every chapter has to end you must agree. -Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

32. Kiss today goodbye, and point me toward tomorrow... -A Chorus Line

33. Point me to the sky, it's my turn to fly! -The Wild Party

34. And when you look back, these high school years will be nothing more than a blip. So, you might as well enjoy the trip. -Bring It On

35. Another day, another destiny. -Les Miserables

36. What I am, you made me. What you gave, I owe. But if I look back, I'll never go. -Once on This Island

37. One thing's universal-- life's no dress rehearsal! -The Prom

38. One step at a time, one hope then another. -Anastasia

39. Look, a new day has begun. -Cats

40. Nobody but me is gonna change my story. -Matilda

41. I'm standing here today because you helped me find my way! -Legally Blonde

42. We laugh, we fumble, we take it day by day. What more can I say? -Falsettos

43. Anything can happen if you let it. Life is out there waiting so go and get it. -Mary Poppins

44. My heart's about to bust. Don't lead the way, I must follow my own bright star. -Bright Star

45. No day but today. -Rent

46. It's showtime! -Beetlejuice