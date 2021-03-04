46 Broadway Lines and Lyrics That Make Perfect Yearbook Quotes
Funny, inspirational, moving-- these lyrics and lines make great Broadway yearbook quotes!
Looking for the perfect Broadway-themed yearbook quote? We've rounded up 46 different lines and lyrics from the biggest shows on Broadway that would look great next to your yearbook picture!
From funny quotes to inspirational lines, you'll definitely be able to find a great pick from this list!
1. You're never fully dressed without a smile! -Annie
2. Here's to happiness, freedom, and life! -Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812
3. Everyone deserves the chance to fly. -Wicked
4. You want a revolution? I want a revelation. - Hamilton
5. You cannot just believe partway, you have to believe in it all. -Book Of Mormon
6. It's our time, breathe it in: worlds to change and worlds to win -Merrily We Roll Along
7. Nothing's gonna change if you don't change it! -9 to 5
8. I'll go eat some breakfast and then I'll change the world. -Hairspray
9. If you know what you want, then you go and you find it and you get it. -Into the Woods
10. I may be small, but I've got giant plans to shine as brightly as the sun. -Little Women
11. I have a heart like the sea, a million dreams are in me. -Miss Saigon
12. Anything can happen if you let it life out there waiting so go and get it. -Mary Poppins
13. I want you to know. The time that we've spent. How great it's been. How much it's meant. -Avenue Q
14. Far from skid row, I dream I'll go somewhere that's green. -Little Shop of Horrors
15. Because I knew you, I have been changed for good. -Wicked
16. Always look on the bright side of life. -Spamalot
17. Let the world we dream about be the one we live in now! -Hadestown
18. You are here, at the start of a moment, on the edge of the world. -Come From Away
19. Past the point of no return; no backward glances. The games we've played 'til now are at an end. -The Phantom of the Opera
20. Raise a glass to freedom! -Hamilton
21. We taught the world new ways to dream. -Sunset Boulevard
22. Ladies and gents this is the moment you've waited for. -Greatest Showman
23. There's a million things I haven't done, but just you wait. -Hamilton
24. This was a real nice clambake. -Carousel
25. Today, at least you're you, and that's enough. -Dear Evan Hansen
26. Mama I'm a big girl now! -Hairspray
27. I want adventure in the great wide somewhere -Beauty and the Beast
28. Don't rain on my parade! -Funny Girl
29. The things we do today will be tomorrow's news! -Newsies
30. Life is pandemonium -The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee
31. It was a ball, it was a blast, and it's a shame, it couldn't last, but every chapter has to end you must agree. -Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
32. Kiss today goodbye, and point me toward tomorrow... -A Chorus Line
33. Point me to the sky, it's my turn to fly! -The Wild Party
34. And when you look back, these high school years will be nothing more than a blip. So, you might as well enjoy the trip. -Bring It On
35. Another day, another destiny. -Les Miserables
36. What I am, you made me. What you gave, I owe. But if I look back, I'll never go. -Once on This Island
37. One thing's universal-- life's no dress rehearsal! -The Prom
38. One step at a time, one hope then another. -Anastasia
39. Look, a new day has begun. -Cats
40. Nobody but me is gonna change my story. -Matilda
41. I'm standing here today because you helped me find my way! -Legally Blonde
42. We laugh, we fumble, we take it day by day. What more can I say? -Falsettos