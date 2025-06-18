THE OUTSIDERS Will Make Tickets Accessible to Students on Tour With the Stay Gold Project

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Outsiders will bring The Stay Gold Project, originally founded to make the Broadway show accessible and inclusive to New York City Public Schools students, across the country as the show launches its North American Tour this fall. Since the program began on Broadway in 2024, The Stay Gold Project has provided over 1,800 tickets to middle and high school students in NYC at no cost to them and will now endeavor to provide thousands more tickets to students from coast to coast.

The Stay Gold Project is funded in partnership between the show, individual donors, and corporate sponsorships. As the North American Tour begins performances in September, The Stay Gold Project is pleased to announce SONIC Drive-In and the SONIC Foundation as its first national sponsor. SONIC has committed to providing funding for 2,500 student tickets across select U.S. cities with the goal of fostering greater access to the arts and highlighting the story's powerful themes. Powered by the SONIC Foundation, SONIC supports local education initiatives like The Stay Gold Project by donating a portion of sales from every SONIC drink purchase. Since 2009, SONIC has donated more than $30 million to support students and local classrooms, making it one of the largest programs supporting public education in the U.S.

Free educational resources about the show are available to educators and young people and designed to tie into middle and high school curriculums. To learn more about The Stay Gold Project, visit www.outsidersmusical.com/stay-gold.

Click here to watch a video on The Stay Gold Project.

The Outsiders opened on Broadway in April 2024 to rave reviews and continues to play to sold out houses at the Jacobs Theatre (242 West 45th Street). The North American Tour will begin performances this September in Buffalo, NY, with the official tour opening scheduled for October 8, 2025, in Tulsa, OK. Tickets for the Broadway production are available here. Announced tour engagements are available here.

Published in 1967, The Outsiders was written by a then 15-year-old Susie Hinton who was inspired by her fellow classmates and what they were going through as teenagers growing up in Tulsa, OK. Over 50 years later, The Outsiders has sold close to 20 million copies and is a vital part of curriculums in schools around the world, translated into more than 30 different languages. The Outsiders is also credited with creating the Young Adult genre as we know it today.

