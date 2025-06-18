Photos: Kristin Chenoweth Visits BOOP! THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Broadhurst Theatre just welcomed a very special guest! Emmy and Tony winner Kristin Chenoweth recently stopped by to catch a performance of BOOP! The Musical and pose with the cast after the show. Check out photos below!

Chenoweth will be heading back to Broadway this fall in The Queen of Versailles, which begins previews on October 8 at the St. James Theatre.

Chenoweth's career spans film, television, voice-over, and stage. She is currently filming the romantic comedy Our Little Secret for Netflix opposite Lindsay Lohan. Notable theater credits include You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown, (Tony Award), originating the role of Glinda the Good Witch in Wicked (Tony nomination), and the lead role in Roundabout Theatre Company's On the Twentieth Century (Drama Desk Award, OCC Award, Tony nomination). In 2009, Ms. Chenoweth received an Emmy Award for her role in "Pushing Daisies." Additional select television credits include "Glee" (Emmy nominations), "American Gods," "GCB," "Trial & Error," "The West Wing," Disney's "Descendants," "The Muppets," and Apple TV+'s "Schmigadoon!." Select film work includes RV, Four Christmases, Holidate, Deck the Halls, and A Christmas Love Story, which Ms. Chenoweth produced.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas