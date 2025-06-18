 tracking pixel
Jeff Ross' TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE to Open on Broadway This Summer

The show will begin previews on Tuesday, August 5, and have an eight-week limited engagement through Sunday, September 29, 2025.

By: Jun. 18, 2025
Jeff Ross' TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE to Open on Broadway This Summer Image
Emmy-nominated comedian Jeff Ross – internationally known as “The Roastmaster General” will make his Broadway debut this summer, when his new one-man show, Jeff Ross: TAKE A BANANA FOR THE RIDE, opens at the Nederlander Theatre. The show will begin previews on Tuesday, August 5, with an Opening Night on Monday, August 18, for an eight-week limited engagement through Sunday, September 29, 2025.
 
Hot off the record-breaking success of his Emmy-nominated “GROAT (Greatest Roast of All Time): Tom Brady” for Netflix, Ross offers audiences a strikingly rare insight into his life with Take A Banana For The Ride, a hilarious and cathartic comedic experience about life and human resilience. Named for his beloved grandfather’s practical and loving travel advice, this exhilaratingly intimate one-man show offers a peeled back look into the heart and soul of America’s Roastmaster – but don’t expect to get away un-skewered. 
 
Take A Banana For The Ride will be directed on Broadway by Stephen Kessler (Vegas Vacation, Paul Williams: Still Alive), with creative consultation by Jeff Calhoun (Newsies), and dramaturgy by Seth Barrish (Mike Birbigilia: The Old Man & the Pool). The show is produced by Eric Nederlander, Robert Nederlander Jr., Marc Cornstein, and Tony Eisenberg, with ShowTown Productions serving as Executive Producer.



