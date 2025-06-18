Jinkx Monsoon to Star in OH, MARY! on Broadway For Limited Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jinkx Monsoon is your next Mary Todd Lincoln in Oh, Mary on Broadway! The RuPaul's Drag Race icon just announced on the TODAY Show that she will be taking over the role August 4 through September 27. She currently stars in Pirates! the Penzance Musical, which she will stay with until the end of its run before joining Cole Escola's hit a week later.

Monsoon has been a longtime fan of Escola and the hit play, calling it "one of the best things I’ve ever seen."

Cole Escola is a genius and Oh, Mary! is one of the best things I’ve ever seen. Cole is easily the funniest person alive and I’m just lucky to be alive at the same time. If you can see it, kudos. If you can’t, demand its return! It’s B R I L L I A N T ? pic.twitter.com/Z491zt2jFx — Jinkx Monsoon (@JinkxMonsoon) March 28, 2024

Oh, Mary! opened on Broadway on July 11, 2024 at the Lyceum Theatre, where it became the first show in the theater’s 121-year history to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week and became the first show of the 2024-25 Broadway season to recoup its investment. It was nominated for five Tony Awards, winning two Awards, and was also named a 2025 Pulitzer Prize Finalist.

Cole Escola plays their final performance in Oh, Mary! this Saturday, June 21 (the show is dark on Sundays), and Tituss Burgess returns to the show as ‘Mary’ on Monday, June 23 for a 6-week engagement through August 2, 2025.

About Jinkx Monsoon

In 2013, she won the fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race. In 2022, with an all-winners cast, she won the seventh season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, becoming the first two-time winner of the show across its iterations. She made her Broadway debut in 2023 as Matron Mama Morton in Chicago to sold out audiences. From April 2, 2024 to May 26, 2024, Monsoon portrayed Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors. She currently stars as Ruth in Pirates! the Penzance Musical.



Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski