Michelle Obama 'Loved' OH, MARY!; Says Broadway ‘Is Where the Real Talent Lies'

Michelle Obama has been largely open about her love of the arts and, specifically, Broadway. However, what did she think of the current Broadway play based set inside the White House, Oh, Mary? On today's episode of Las Culturistas, the former First Lady revealed to Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers that she "loved" Cole Escola's Tony-winning comedy.

An avid theatre-goer, Obama revealed that she typically sneaks into the house after the lights go down so she is not noticed by audience members. While she didn't necessarily know what she was getting herself into at Oh, Mary!, she raved about the production.

"I didn't know fully what Oh, Mary! was," she explained. "So I went with a friend and it was a recommendation, they said it's a play and I didn't do the research I usually do so I wasn't sure what was going on, right? And then, scene one and I am cracking up but feeling like, 'Oh my god, if people see me laughing, it's gonne be on Page Six,' but I loved it. So happy for the Tony win. Just out of your mind comedy."

She went on to rave about Cole Escola's work, praising their way of revisiting history in a "very interesting and powerful way."

"This is when you think: who thought of this? What's going on inside that head that thought of the re-telling of history in this very interesting and powerful way. I loved it. Loved it."

"I love Broadway. Broadway, to me, is where the real talent – I don't want to insult anybody – it's where the real talent lies. I mean, you go to these shows and everybody is a frickin' star."

Also in the episode, Obama gushed over her love of Broadway performers, praising ensemblists and understudies.

"That's why I love Broadway. It's the place where real talent can come and the fact that they can do it day in and day out, with the same level of energy. They're flying without a net every night and it's just phenomenal to watch."