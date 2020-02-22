What Time Will Your Broadway Show Get Out?
Use our runtime calculator to find out!
Not all Broadway shows are created equal when it comes to runtime*. While some productions might wrap up in an hour and a half or less, others can last for double that, complete with multiple intermissions. Will you make your train home? Will you arrive home in time to relieve the sitter? Don't let your own anxiety about runtime ruin the eleven o'clock number. Know before you go and enjoy your show worry-free!
*Runtime: the total duration of a show, from start to finish (intermission(s) included)
Check out when your show will wrap up with BroadwayWorld's runtime calculator below:
|Show
|Runtime
|Showtime (PM)
|1:00
|2:00
|2:30
|3:00
|6:30
|7:00
|7:30
|8:00
|A Soldier's Play
|1h 50m
|2:50
|3:50
|4:20
|4:50
|8:20
|8:50
|9:20
|9:50
|Ain't Too Proud
|2h 30m
|3:30
|4:30
|5:00
|5:30
|9:00
|9:30
|10:00
|10:30
|Aladdin
|2h 30m
|3:30
|4:30
|5:00
|5:30
|9:00
|9:30
|10:00
|10:30
|Beetlejuice
|2h 30m
|3:30
|4:30
|5:00
|5:30
|9:00
|9:30
|10:00
|10:30
|The Book of Mormon
|2h 30m
|3:30
|4:30
|5:00
|5:30
|9:00
|9:30
|10:00
|10:30
|Chicago
|2h 30m
|3:30
|4:30
|5:00
|5:30
|9:00
|9:30
|10:00
|10:30
|Come From Away
|1h 40m
|2:40
|3:40
|4:10
|4:40
|8:10
|8:40
|9:10
|9:40
|Dear Evan Hansen
|2h 25m
|3:25
|4:25
|4:55
|5:25
|8:55
|9:25
|9:55
|10:25
|Frozen
|2h 30m
|3:30
|4:30
|5:00
|5:30
|9:00
|9:30
|10:00
|10:30
|Girl From the North Country
|2h 30m
|3:30
|4:30
|5:00
|5:30
|9:00
|9:30
|10:00
|10:30
|Grand Horizons
|2h 15m
|3:15
|4:15
|4:45
|5:15
|8:45
|9:15
|9:45
|10:15
|Hadestown
|2h 30m
|3:30
|4:30
|5:00
|5:30
|9:00
|9:30
|10:00
|10:30
|Hamilton
|2h 30m
|3:30
|4:30
|5:00
|5:30
|9:00
|9:30
|10:00
|10:30
|Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Part 1
|2h 40m
|3:40
|4:40
|5:10
|5:40
|9:10
|9:40
|10:10
|10:40
|Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Part 2
|2h 35m
|3:35
|4:35
|5:05
|5:35
|9:05
|9:35
|10:05
|10:35
|The Inheritance, Part 1
|3h 15m
|4:15
|5:15
|5:45
|6:15
|9:45
|10:15
|10:45
|11:15
|The Inheritance, Part 2
|3h 20m
|4:20
|5:20
|5:50
|6:20
|9:50
|10:20
|10:50
|11:20
|Jagged Little Pill
|2h 30m
|3:30
|4:30
|5:00
|5:30
|9:00
|9:30
|10:00
|10:30
|The Lion King
|2h 30m
|3:30
|4:30
|5:00
|5:30
|9:00
|9:30
|10:00
|10:30
|Mean Girls
|2h 30m
|3:30
|4:30
|5:00
|5:30
|9:00
|9:30
|10:00
|10:30
|Moulin Rouge
|2h 35m
|3:35
|4:35
|5:05
|5:35
|9:05
|9:35
|10:05
|10:35
|My Name is Lucy Barton
|1h 30m
|2:30
|3:30
|4:00
|4:30
|8:00
|8:30
|9:00
|9:30
|The Phantom of the Opera
|2h 30m
|3:30
|4:30
|5:00
|5:30
|9:00
|9:30
|10:00
|10:30
|Six
|1h 20m
|2:20
|3:20
|3:50
|4:20
|7:50
|8:20
|8:50
|9:20
|Tina
|2h 45m
|3:45
|4:45
|5:15
|5:45
|9:15
|9:45
|10:15
|10:45
|To Kill a Mockingbird
|2h 35m
|3:35
|4:35
|5:05
|5:35
|9:05
|9:35
|10:05
|10:35
|West Side Story
|1h 45m
|2:45
|3:45
|4:15
|4:45
|8:15
|8:45
|9:15
|9:45
|Wicked
|2h 30m
|3:30
|4:30
|5:00
|5:30
|9:00
|9:30
|10:00
|10:30
Want to learn even more about Broadway? We've got info on all 41 Broadway theatres, the longest-running shows of all time, what's on tour, what dance captains do, which shows are best for high schools, plus tips on how to win a Broadway ticket lottery, when to buy tickets to a Broadway show, how to visit the stage door, how to get there, what to wear, what you can bring, where to eat, where to drink, and how to know if a show is age appropriate!
