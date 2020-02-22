What Time Will Your Broadway Show Get Out?

Click Here for More Articles on How To...

Use our runtime calculator to find out!

Not all Broadway shows are created equal when it comes to runtime*. While some productions might wrap up in an hour and a half or less, others can last for double that, complete with multiple intermissions. Will you make your train home? Will you arrive home in time to relieve the sitter? Don't let your own anxiety about runtime ruin the eleven o'clock number. Know before you go and enjoy your show worry-free!

*Runtime: the total duration of a show, from start to finish (intermission(s) included)

Check out when your show will wrap up with BroadwayWorld's runtime calculator below:

Show Runtime Showtime (PM) 1:00 2:00 2:30 3:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 A Soldier's Play 1h 50m 2:50 3:50 4:20 4:50 8:20 8:50 9:20 9:50 Ain't Too Proud 2h 30m 3:30 4:30 5:00 5:30 9:00 9:30 10:00 10:30 Aladdin 2h 30m 3:30 4:30 5:00 5:30 9:00 9:30 10:00 10:30 Beetlejuice 2h 30m 3:30 4:30 5:00 5:30 9:00 9:30 10:00 10:30 The Book of Mormon 2h 30m 3:30 4:30 5:00 5:30 9:00 9:30 10:00 10:30 Chicago 2h 30m 3:30 4:30 5:00 5:30 9:00 9:30 10:00 10:30 Come From Away 1h 40m 2:40 3:40 4:10 4:40 8:10 8:40 9:10 9:40 1:00 2:00 2:30 3:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 Dear Evan Hansen 2h 25m 3:25 4:25 4:55 5:25 8:55 9:25 9:55 10:25 Frozen 2h 30m 3:30 4:30 5:00 5:30 9:00 9:30 10:00 10:30 Girl From the North Country 2h 30m 3:30 4:30 5:00 5:30 9:00 9:30 10:00 10:30 Grand Horizons 2h 15m 3:15 4:15 4:45 5:15 8:45 9:15 9:45 10:15 Hadestown 2h 30m 3:30 4:30 5:00 5:30 9:00 9:30 10:00 10:30 Hamilton 2h 30m 3:30 4:30 5:00 5:30 9:00 9:30 10:00 10:30 1:00 2:00 2:30 3:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Part 1 2h 40m 3:40 4:40 5:10 5:40 9:10 9:40 10:10 10:40 Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Part 2 2h 35m 3:35 4:35 5:05 5:35 9:05 9:35 10:05 10:35 The Inheritance, Part 1 3h 15m 4:15 5:15 5:45 6:15 9:45 10:15 10:45 11:15 The Inheritance, Part 2 3h 20m 4:20 5:20 5:50 6:20 9:50 10:20 10:50 11:20 Jagged Little Pill 2h 30m 3:30 4:30 5:00 5:30 9:00 9:30 10:00 10:30 1:00 2:00 2:30 3:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 The Lion King 2h 30m 3:30 4:30 5:00 5:30 9:00 9:30 10:00 10:30 Mean Girls 2h 30m 3:30 4:30 5:00 5:30 9:00 9:30 10:00 10:30 Moulin Rouge 2h 35m 3:35 4:35 5:05 5:35 9:05 9:35 10:05 10:35 My Name is Lucy Barton 1h 30m 2:30 3:30 4:00 4:30 8:00 8:30 9:00 9:30 The Phantom of the Opera 2h 30m 3:30 4:30 5:00 5:30 9:00 9:30 10:00 10:30 Six 1h 20m 2:20 3:20 3:50 4:20 7:50 8:20 8:50 9:20 1:00 2:00 2:30 3:00 6:30 7:00 7:30 8:00 Tina 2h 45m 3:45 4:45 5:15 5:45 9:15 9:45 10:15 10:45 To Kill a Mockingbird 2h 35m 3:35 4:35 5:05 5:35 9:05 9:35 10:05 10:35 West Side Story 1h 45m 2:45 3:45 4:15 4:45 8:15 8:45 9:15 9:45 Wicked 2h 30m 3:30 4:30 5:00 5:30 9:00 9:30 10:00 10:30

