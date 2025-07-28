Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 28, 2025- A CHORUS LINE Celebrates 50 Years and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 28, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 28, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! Get ready to kickstart your day with all the hottest happenings from the Theatre World. Today’s roundup is packed with reunion news, exclusive videos, milestone concerts, major casting announcements, and star-studded red carpets! Don’t miss the special A Chorus Line original cast reunion panel coming up, and check out alumni sharing their cherished memories of this legendary show here. The Outsiders announces an exciting touring cast and cities for its North American journey, while Gayle King made her Broadway debut in The Lion King! We have an exclusive first look as Casey Likes sings "Freeze Your Brain" from Heathers and Adam Lambert is set to drop a new single from Jesus Christ Superstar next week. Check out all that and more—including photos from Ginger Twinsies’ red carpet here and a notable passings with the loss of Tony-nominated jazz great Cleo Laine. Dive into today’s full recap below, and we’ll see you at the theatre!
Thursday, July 31
Broadway in Bryant Park
Saturday, August 2
Mamma Mia! begins previews on Broadway
|The Front Page
Exclusive: They’re All Special - A CHORUS LINE Alumni Share Their Treasured Memories
BroadwayWorld and Immortal Icons of Dance invited alumni who’ve been part of A Chorus Line’s history to share personal reflections about how the show shaped their lives and careers. Here we highlight ten of those voices whose intimate stories form a portrait of what this show has meant to those fortunate enough to be a part of it.
Casting & Cities Announced For THE OUTSIDERS North American Tour
Casting and cities has been announces for the North American tour of The Outsiders, the Tony Award® winning Best Musical. The tour will tech and launch at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in Buffalo, NY, before its official opening in Tulsa, OK, on Wednesday, October 8 at Tulsa Performing Arts Center.
| Exclusive: Watch Casey Likes Sing 'Freeze Your Brain' from HEATHERS
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive first look at Casey Likes' performance of 'Freeze Your Brain' from the off-Broadway return of Heathers. Watch the video here!. (more...)
| Video: Gayle King Makes Broadway Debut in THE LION KING
by Josh Sharpe
On Thursday, CBS News journalist Gayle King, along with Oprah Daily creative director Adam Glassman, made their Broadway debuts in The Lion King, appearing in the opening number of the hit musical. Watch footage from rehearsals and the performance here!. (more...)
| Video: Basketball Players Parody 'It's The Hard Knock Life' With Jordan
by Stephi Wild
The sportswear brand Jordan brought together a group of basketball players for a new musical video, titled 'Too Easy'. The promotional content features a version of the song 'It's The Hard Knock Life' from the musical Annie.. (more...)
| Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for GINGER TWINSIES
by Jennifer Broski
You want the 411? The world premiere of Ginger Twinsies is officially open off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre! Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet, which included special guests Busy Phillips, Ingrid Michaelson, Marla Mindelle, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more. . (more...)
| Photos: GINGER TWINSIES Company Celebrates Opening Night
by Jennifer Broski
The world premiere of Ginger Twinsies is officially open off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre! Written and directed by Kevin Zak, is a deliriously clever send-up of the beloved 1998 film The Parent Trap. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the cast and creative team here.. (more...)
| Photos: Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Visit CHICAGO on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
The cast of Chicago just welcomed a very special guest! Musician and choreographer extraordinaire Teyana Taylor and actor Aaron Pierre recently stopped by the Ambassador Theatre and posed with the cast after the show. Check out photos here!. (more...)
