Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 28, 2025- A CHORUS LINE Celebrates 50 Years and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 28, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! Get ready to kickstart your day with all the hottest happenings from the Theatre World. Today’s roundup is packed with reunion news, exclusive videos, milestone concerts, major casting announcements, and star-studded red carpets! Don’t miss the special A Chorus Line original cast reunion panel coming up, and check out alumni sharing their cherished memories of this legendary show here. The Outsiders announces an exciting touring cast and cities for its North American journey, while Gayle King made her Broadway debut in The Lion King! We have an exclusive first look as Casey Likes sings "Freeze Your Brain" from Heathers and Adam Lambert is set to drop a new single from Jesus Christ Superstar next week. Check out all that and more—including photos from Ginger Twinsies’ red carpet here and a notable passings with the loss of Tony-nominated jazz great Cleo Laine. Dive into today’s full recap below, and we’ll see you at the theatre!

But first...

Exclusive: They’re All Special - A CHORUS LINE Alumni Share Their Treasured Memories BroadwayWorld and Immortal Icons of Dance invited alumni who’ve been part of A Chorus Line’s history to share personal reflections about how the show shaped their lives and careers. Here we highlight ten of those voices whose intimate stories form a portrait of what this show has meant to those fortunate enough to be a part of it.



Casting & Cities Announced For THE OUTSIDERS North American Tour Casting and cities has been announces for the North American tour of The Outsiders, the Tony Award® winning Best Musical. The tour will tech and launch at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in Buffalo, NY, before its official opening in Tulsa, OK, on Wednesday, October 8 at Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive first look at Casey Likes' performance of 'Freeze Your Brain' from the off-Broadway return of Heathers. Watch the video here!. ( more... Savage Wonder will present an exclusive industry reading of Salsa Night, a new play by U.S. Marine Corps veteran and writer Francisco Manuel Martínezcuello, directed by Eric Tucker. . ( more... BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Dame Cleo Laine, the Tony-nominated performer and acclaimed jazz singer, has passed away at 97. She was predeceased by her husband and collaborator, John Dankworth, in 2010.. ( more... You want the 411? The world premiere of Ginger Twinsies is officially open off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre! Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet, which included special guests Busy Phillips, Ingrid Michaelson, Marla Mindelle, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more. . ( more...

Video: Gayle King Makes Broadway Debut in THE LION KING

On Thursday, CBS News journalist Gayle King, along with Oprah Daily creative director Adam Glassman, made their Broadway debuts in The Lion King, appearing in the opening number of the hit musical. Watch footage from rehearsals and the performance here!. (more...)

BroadwayWorld has learned that Rachel Zegler will return to Evita with performances as scheduled beginning tonight, after she abruptly departed the show last night due to illness.. ( more... Shoshana Bean, Tituss Burgess, Jordan Fisher and Joy Woods will lead a concert performance celebrating the 30th anniversary of Songs For a New World. Learn more here!. ( more... Adam Lambert, who plays Judas in the show, along with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, will release a new studio recording of the opening number, 'Heaven on Their Minds,' next Friday, August 1. Check out a snippet of the recording now.. ( more... 101 Dalmatians is a solid retelling of a classic that feels life-affirming without being too sentimental. It’s a reliable choice for a family evening, that is, if you can get over those freakish dog puppets.. ( more... Fine singing and pleasant songs, but the book needs work and the staging kills the energy. ( more... Performer, Host, and Social Media star Frankie Grande visited the cast of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW on Broadway backstage at the Marquis Theater on Thursday, July 24th. Check out photos here!. ( more... Billy Porter has returned to Broadway as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, a role he played earlier this year in the West End production. The Tony-winner recently visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss the show, along with his beauty line Black Mona Lisa Beauty. Watch the interview! . ( more... Lupita Nyong'o recently visited The Tonight Show to discuss the new production of Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night alongside Peter Dinklage, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. During the interview, she talked about ongoing rehearsals for the play, working alongside her brother, and more. Watch it now.. ( more... The new album, Out of Myself – Songs of Peter Foley, is available now in streaming and digital formats. Listen to the full album here or find out how to download or stream!. ( more... See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!