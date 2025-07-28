Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 28, 2025- A CHORUS LINE Celebrates 50 Years and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 28, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

NEW

BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, Broadway fans! Get ready to kickstart your day with all the hottest happenings from the Theatre World. Today’s roundup is packed with reunion news, exclusive videos, milestone concerts, major casting announcements, and star-studded red carpets! Don’t miss the special A Chorus Line original cast reunion panel coming up, and check out alumni sharing their cherished memories of this legendary show here. The Outsiders announces an exciting touring cast and cities for its North American journey, while Gayle King made her Broadway debut in The Lion King! We have an exclusive first look as Casey Likes sings "Freeze Your Brain" from Heathers and Adam Lambert is set to drop a new single from Jesus Christ Superstar next week. Check out all that and more—including photos from Ginger Twinsies’ red carpet here and a notable passings with the loss of Tony-nominated jazz great Cleo Laine. Dive into today’s full recap below, and we’ll see you at the theatre!