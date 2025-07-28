 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 28, 2025- A CHORUS LINE Celebrates 50 Years and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 28, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jul. 28, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 28, 2025- A CHORUS LINE Celebrates 50 Years and More Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 28, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

NEW

BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here

Good morning, Broadway fans! Get ready to kickstart your day with all the hottest happenings from the Theatre World. Today’s roundup is packed with reunion news, exclusive videos, milestone concerts, major casting announcements, and star-studded red carpets! Don’t miss the special A Chorus Line original cast reunion panel coming up, and check out alumni sharing their cherished memories of this legendary show here. The Outsiders announces an exciting touring cast and cities for its North American journey, while Gayle King made her Broadway debut in The Lion King! We have an exclusive first look as Casey Likes sings "Freeze Your Brain" from Heathers and Adam Lambert is set to drop a new single from Jesus Christ Superstar next week. Check out all that and more—including photos from Ginger Twinsies’ red carpet here and a notable passings with the loss of Tony-nominated jazz great Cleo Laine. Dive into today’s full recap below, and we’ll see you at the theatre!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Thursday, July 31
Broadway in Bryant Park
Saturday, August 2
Mamma Mia! begins previews on Broadway

The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 28, 2025- A CHORUS LINE Celebrates 50 Years and More Image
Exclusive: They’re All Special - A CHORUS LINE Alumni Share Their Treasured Memories

BroadwayWorld and Immortal Icons of Dance invited alumni who’ve been part of A Chorus Line’s history to share personal reflections about how the show shaped their lives and careers. Here we highlight ten of those voices whose intimate stories form a portrait of what this show has meant to those fortunate enough to be a part of it.
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 28, 2025- A CHORUS LINE Celebrates 50 Years and More Image
Casting & Cities Announced For THE OUTSIDERS North American Tour

Casting and cities has been announces for the North American tour of The Outsiders, the Tony Award® winning Best Musical. The tour will tech and launch at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in Buffalo, NY, before its official opening in Tulsa, OK, on Wednesday, October 8 at Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

BroadwayWorld Games Center

Exclusive
Exclusive: Watch Casey Likes Sing 'Freeze Your Brain' from HEATHERS
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive first look at Casey Likes' performance of 'Freeze Your Brain' from the off-Broadway return of Heathers. Watch the video here!. (more...)
 
Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 28, 2025- A CHORUS LINE Celebrates 50 Years and More Image Exclusive: Watch Casey Likes Sing 'Freeze Your Brain' from HEATHERS
by Nicole Rosky
BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive first look at Casey Likes' performance of 'Freeze Your Brain' from the off-Broadway return of Heathers. Watch the video here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 28, 2025- A CHORUS LINE Celebrates 50 Years and More Image Video: Gayle King Makes Broadway Debut in THE LION KING
by Josh Sharpe
On Thursday, CBS News journalist Gayle King, along with Oprah Daily creative director Adam Glassman, made their Broadway debuts in The Lion King, appearing in the opening number of the hit musical. Watch footage from rehearsals and the performance here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 28, 2025- A CHORUS LINE Celebrates 50 Years and More Image Video: Basketball Players Parody 'It's The Hard Knock Life' With Jordan
by Stephi Wild
The sportswear brand Jordan brought together a group of basketball players for a new musical video, titled 'Too Easy'. The promotional content features a version of the song 'It's The Hard Knock Life' from the musical Annie.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 28, 2025- A CHORUS LINE Celebrates 50 Years and More Image Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for GINGER TWINSIES
by Jennifer Broski
You want the 411? The world premiere of Ginger Twinsies is officially open off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre! Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet, which included special guests Busy Phillips, Ingrid Michaelson, Marla Mindelle, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more. . (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 28, 2025- A CHORUS LINE Celebrates 50 Years and More Image Photos: GINGER TWINSIES Company Celebrates Opening Night
by Jennifer Broski
The world premiere of Ginger Twinsies is officially open off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre! Written and directed by Kevin Zak, is a deliriously clever send-up of the beloved 1998 film The Parent Trap. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos of the cast and creative team here.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 28, 2025- A CHORUS LINE Celebrates 50 Years and More Image Photos: Teyana Taylor & Aaron Pierre Visit CHICAGO on Broadway
by Bruce Glikas
The cast of Chicago just welcomed a very special guest! Musician and choreographer extraordinaire Teyana Taylor and actor Aaron Pierre recently stopped by the Ambassador Theatre and posed with the cast after the show. Check out photos here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Eric Tucker To Direct Invite-Only Industry Reading Francisco Manuel Martínezcuello's SALSA NIGHT
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Savage Wonder will present an exclusive industry reading of Salsa Night, a new play by U.S. Marine Corps veteran and writer Francisco Manuel Martínezcuello, directed by Eric Tucker. . (more...)

 
Around the Broadway World
Tony-Nominated Jazz Singer Cleo Laine Passes Away at 97
by Josh Sharpe
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Dame Cleo Laine, the Tony-nominated performer and acclaimed jazz singer, has passed away at 97. She was predeceased by her husband and collaborator, John Dankworth, in 2010.. (more...)
Photos: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for GINGER TWINSIES
by Jennifer Broski
You want the 411? The world premiere of Ginger Twinsies is officially open off-Broadway at the Orpheum Theatre! Check out photos from the star-studded red carpet, which included special guests Busy Phillips, Ingrid Michaelson, Marla Mindelle, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and more. . (more...)

Video: Gayle King Makes Broadway Debut in THE LION KING
by Josh Sharpe
On Thursday, CBS News journalist Gayle King, along with Oprah Daily creative director Adam Glassman, made their Broadway debuts in The Lion King, appearing in the opening number of the hit musical. Watch footage from rehearsals and the performance here!. (more...)

Rachel Zegler Expected to Return to EVITA Tonight After Mid-Show Illness
by Stephi Wild
BroadwayWorld has learned that Rachel Zegler will return to Evita with performances as scheduled beginning tonight, after she abruptly departed the show last night due to illness.. (more...)
Jordan Fisher, Shoshana Bean, Tituss Burgess, and Joy Woods Will Lead SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD 30th Anniversary Concert in London
by Stephi Wild
Shoshana Bean, Tituss Burgess, Jordan Fisher and Joy Woods will lead a concert performance celebrating the 30th anniversary of Songs For a New World. Learn more here!. (more...)
Adam Lambert To Release New Single Recording of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR's 'Heaven on Their Minds'
by Josh Sharpe
Adam Lambert, who plays Judas in the show, along with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, will release a new studio recording of the opening number, 'Heaven on Their Minds,' next Friday, August 1. Check out a snippet of the recording now.. (more...)
Review: 101 DALMATIANS: THE MUSICAL, Eventim Apollo
by Clementine Scott
101 Dalmatians is a solid retelling of a classic that feels life-affirming without being too sentimental. It’s a reliable choice for a family evening, that is, if you can get over those freakish dog puppets.. (more...)
Review: FOR THE LACK OF LAURA, Shaw Theatre
by Gary Naylor
Fine singing and pleasant songs, but the book needs work and the staging kills the energy. (more...)
Photos: Frankie Grande Visits STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW
by Stephi Wild
Performer, Host, and Social Media star Frankie Grande visited the cast of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW on Broadway backstage at the Marquis Theater on Thursday, July 24th. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Video: Billy Porter on the Difference Between His Directing and Performance Styles: 'I'm About Love'
by Josh Sharpe
Billy Porter has returned to Broadway as the Emcee in Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, a role he played earlier this year in the West End production. The Tony-winner recently visited Late Night with Seth Meyers to discuss the show, along with his beauty line Black Mona Lisa Beauty. Watch the interview! . (more...)
Video: Lupita Nyong'o on Breaking Character During TWELFTH NIGHT Rehearsals
by Josh Sharpe
Lupita Nyong'o recently visited The Tonight Show to discuss the new production of Shakespeare in the Park's Twelfth Night alongside Peter Dinklage, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. During the interview, she talked about ongoing rehearsals for the play, working alongside her brother, and more. Watch it now.. (more...)
Listen: Kate Baldwin, Melissa Errico, and More on OUT OF MYSELF – SONGS OF PETER FOLEY Album
by Stephi Wild
The new album, Out of Myself – Songs of Peter Foley, is available now in streaming and digital formats. Listen to the full album here or find out how to download or stream!. (more...)

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Think of me,
think of me fondly
When we say goodbye."

- The Phantom of the Opera

Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Videos