BEETLEJUICE Musical Cancels Singapore Engagement Less Than a Month Before Opening

The planned Singapore engagement of Beetlejuice The Musical has been canceled less than a month before its scheduled opening. The production was produced by Michael Cassel Group and Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures.

In an email sent to ticket holders on December 22, organizers confirmed that the production would no longer proceed with its Singapore season, citing a “difficult decision” but providing no additional explanation for the cancellation. The tour had been scheduled to play the Esplanade for a month-long run from January 15 through February 15, 2026.

According to the notice, all ticket holders will receive full refunds, which will be automatically processed through the original point of purchase. Refunds may take up to 40 business days to complete.

An update announcing the cancellation was posted on the SISTIC Singapore website. The Ticketek Singapore page for the production has since been removed.

The cancellation follows active marketing efforts in recent weeks. Promotional content for the Singapore run appeared on the Beetlejuice Asia-Pacific social media accounts earlier this month, including a limited-time ticket promotion advertised on December 10. Members of the cast, including Karis Oka and Andy Karl, also traveled to Singapore to film promotional material for the engagement.

Photo: Eugene Hyland