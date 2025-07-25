Exclusive: Watch Casey Likes Sing 'Freeze Your Brain' from HEATHERS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



High school is rough. What's the only way through? Freeze your brain! BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive first look at "Freeze Your Brain" from the off-Broadway return of Heathers. The song features Casey Likes as 'J.D.', with Lorna Courtney as 'Veronica'. Watch the full clip here!

Welcome to Westerberg High, where popularity is a matter of life and death, and Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day. But when she's unexpectedly taken under the wings of The Heathers – three beautiful and impossibly cruel classmates all named Heather – her dreams of popularity finally start to come true. That is until J.D., the mysterious teen rebel, turns up and teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody.

Heathers features a book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy (Reefer Madness The Musical) & Laurence O’Keefe (Legally Blonde The Musical, Bat Boy The Musical), based on the film by Daniel Waters. The production, directed by Andy Fickman, officially opened on July 10, 2025.