Video: Basketball Players Parody 'It's The Hard Knock Life' With Jordan

The sportswear brand Jordan brought together a group of basketball players for a new musical video, titled "Too Easy". The promotional content features a version of the song "It's The Hard Knock Life" from the musical Annie.

Basketball-themed lyrics include "Oh look its unc’, we said / Now CP’s on our head / Instead of shootin’ / We got benched. / Empty stats we won’t— / Play again! / It's the hard-knock life!"

Players featured in the video include Bam Adebayo, Trae Young, Chris Paul, Paolo Banchero, Jayson Tatum, Luka Doncic, Napheesa Collier, Dominique Malonga, Gabby Williams, Jared McCain, and Kiki Rice.

Watch the video here!