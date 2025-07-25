Jordan Fisher, Shoshana Bean, Tituss Burgess, and Joy Woods Will Lead SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD 30th Anniversary Concert in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Shoshana Bean, Tituss Burgess, Jordan Fisher and Joy Woods will lead a concert performance celebrating the 30th anniversary of Songs For a New World. The concert will take place at the Eventim Apollo in London on 21 September.

Playing and conducting his first musical will be Tony Award winner, Jason Robert Brown (The Last Five Years, Parade, Bridges of Madison County).

Songs For A New World transports audiences through time and space to meet a startling array of characters – every one of them so different, but all representing our world today and our hopes for a new world… a better world. This moving collection of powerful songs, sung by world class talent, examines life, love and the choices that we make.