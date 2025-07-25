Casting & Cities Announced For THE OUTSIDERS North American Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Casting and cities has been announces for the first year of the North American tour of The Outsiders, the Tony Award® winning Best Musical. The tour will tech and launch at Shea’s Buffalo Theatre in Buffalo, NY, before its official opening in Tulsa, OK, on Wednesday, October 8 at Tulsa Performing Arts Center.

Leading the cast of The Outsiders are Nolan White as Ponyboy Curtis, Bonale Fambrini as Johnny Cade, Tyler Jordan Wesley as Dallas Winston, Travis Roy Rogers as Darrel Curtis, Corbin Drew Ross as Sodapop Curtis, Emma Hearn as Cherry Valance, Jaydon Nget as Two-Bit, Mark Doyle as Bob, and Jackson Reagin as Paul. At certain performances, Jordan DeAndre Williams will play the role of Ponyboy.

“This is an incredible group of talented actors that we’re delighted to introduce to North America beginning this Fall,” said producer Matthew Rego of The Araca Group. “We can’t wait for audiences to experience the heart and soul this company will bring to S.E. Hinton’s timeless story with choreography by the Tony nominated Rick and Jeff Kuperman and under the direction of Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.”

Adapted from S.E. Hinton’s seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film, this thrilling new musical takes you to Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, where Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. The Outsiders navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, The Outsiders is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”

The winner of four 2024 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, The Outsiders features a book by Tony Award nominee Adam Rapp with Tony Award winner Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Tony Award nominees Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration & arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Tony Award nominees Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman and is directed by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.

Tour Dates

City Venue Dates Buffalo, NY Shea’s Buffalo Theatre 09/17/25 – 09/23/25 Omaha, NE Orpheum Theatre 09/28/25 – 10/04/25 Tulsa, OK Tulsa PAC 10/07/25 – 10/12/25 Nashville, TN TPAC 10/14/25 – 10/19/25 Austin, TX Bass Concert Hall 10/21/25 – 10/26/25 San Antonio, TX Majestic Theatre 10/28/25 – 11/02/25 Dallas, TX Music Hall at Fair Park 11/04/25 – 11/16/25 Houston, TX The Hobby Center 11/18/25 – 11/23/25 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre 11/25/25 – 11/30/25 Durham, NC DPAC 12/02/25 – 12/07/25 Greensboro, NC Tanger Center 12/09/25 – 12/14/25 Orlando, FL Dr. Phillips Center 12/16/25 – 12/23/25 Tampa, FL Straz Center 12/27/25 – 01/04/26 St. Louis, MO The Fabulous Fox Theatre 01/07/26 – 01/18/26 Memphis, TN Orpheum Theatre 01/20/26 – 01/25/26 Greenville, SC Concert Hall 01/27/26 – 02/01/26 Charlotte, NC Belk Theater 02/03/26 – 02/08/26 Chicago, IL Cadillac Palace Theatre 02/10/26 – 02/22/26 Des Moines, IA Des Moines Civic Center 02/24/26 – 03/01/26 Detroit, MI Fisher Theatre 03/03/26 – 03/15/26 Columbus, OH Ohio Theatre 03/17/26 – 03/22/26 Richmond, VA Altria Theater 03/24/26 – 03/29/26 Boston, MA Opera House 03/31/26 – 04/12/26 Providence, RI Providence Performing Arts Center 04/14/26 – 04/19/26 Knoxville, TN Tennessee Theatre 04/22/26 – 04/26/26 Cleveland, OH Playhouse Square 04/28/26 – 05/17/26 Schenectady, NY Proctors 05/19/26 – 05/24/26 Philadelphia, PA Academy of Music 05/26/26 – 06/07/26 Grand Rapids, MI DeVos Performance Hall 06/09/26 – 06/14/26 Toronto, ON Princess of Wales Theatre 06/16/26 – 07/25/26 Washington, D.C. Opera House 07/28/26 – 08/16/26 Louisville, KY Kentucky Center 08/18/26 – 08/23/26 Oklahoma City, OK Civic Center Music Hall 08/25/26 – 08/30/26 Denver, CO Denver Center for the Performing Arts 09/08/26 – 09/27/26