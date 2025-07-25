Photos: Frankie Grande Visits STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performer, Host, and Social Media star Frankie Grande visited the cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway backstage at the Marquis Theater on Thursday, July 24th. Check out photos below!

The brother of Ariana Grande is such a fan of the 4-time Tony-winning production, that he saw it two days in a row this very week, bringing his mother Joan to the show to meet the cast as well.

“Very rarely do you change the audience's relationship with theater in Broadway,” said Grande, who has compared the groundbreaking spectacle of Stranger Things: The First Shadow to Phantom of the Opera and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in a social media video. “We’ve been waiting for something new and exciting and that’s now Stranger Things. This is the most technically gorgeous, beautiful, most visually stunning production of anything I've ever seen in my entire life. Everyone should come see it. Doesn't matter if you've seen Stranger Things or you have not. I am off-book with Stranger Things, so I got all of the little isms. But even if you don't know the show at all, I think it's a great entry point.”

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds