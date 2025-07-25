 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Frankie Grande Visits STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW

He saw the show two days in a row this week, bringing his mother Joan to the show to meet the cast as well.

By: Jul. 25, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Performer, Host, and Social Media star Frankie Grande visited the cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow on Broadway backstage at the Marquis Theater on Thursday, July 24th. Check out photos below! 

The brother of Ariana Grande is such a fan of the 4-time Tony-winning production, that he saw it two days in a row this very week, bringing his mother Joan to the show to meet the cast as well.

“Very rarely do you change the audience's relationship with theater in Broadway,” said Grande, who has compared the groundbreaking spectacle of Stranger Things: The First Shadow to Phantom of the Opera and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in a social media video. “We’ve been waiting for something new and exciting and that’s now Stranger Things. This is the most technically gorgeous, beautiful, most visually stunning production of anything I've ever seen in my entire life. Everyone should come see it. Doesn't matter if you've seen Stranger Things or you have not. I am off-book with Stranger Things, so I got all of the little isms. But even if you don't know the show at all, I think it's a great entry point.”

Photo Credit: Michaelah Reynolds

Photos: Frankie Grande Visits STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Image
Gabrielle Neveah, Frankie Grande, Ian Dolley

Photos: Frankie Grande Visits STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Image
Gabrielle Neveah, Frankie Grande

Photos: Frankie Grande Visits STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Image
Alex Breaux, Alison Jay, Gabrielle Neveah, Frankie Grande, Ian Dolley, Bruke Swanson

Photos: Frankie Grande Visits STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Image
Joan Grande, Frankie Grande, Ian Dolley, Burke Swanson

Photos: Frankie Grande Visits STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Image
Frankie Grande and the cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Photos: Frankie Grande Visits STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Image
Frankie Grande and the cast of Stranger Things: The First Shadow

Photos: Frankie Grande Visits STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Image
Burke Swanson, Frankie Grande



Don't Miss a Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos