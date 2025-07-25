Adam Lambert To Release New Single Recording of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR's 'Heaven on Their Minds'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For those unable to attend the Hollywood Bowl's production of Jesus Christ Superstar in person, all hope is not lost. Adam Lambert, who plays Judas in the show, along with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, will release a new studio recording of the opening number, "Heaven on Their Minds" next Friday, August 1. This release coincides with the production itself, which runs August 1, 2, and 3 at the iconic Los Angeles venue. Variety was the first to report the news. Pre-save the track here and check out a snippet from the recording below.

An award-winning singer/songwriter, actor, producer, philanthropist and LGBTQ+ trailblazer, Lambert has previously been cast in iconic stage roles, most recently his critically acclaimed role of “Emcee” in the Tony Award-winning production of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club, which marked his official Broadway debut, as well as the first National Tour and Los Angeles Company of WICKED (Ensemble, Fiyero U/S).

This new production sees Jesus Christ Superstar returning to its rock roots, featuring lyrics by Tim Rice and music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, with Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo as director and choreographer and Tony and Grammy award winner Stephen Oremus as musical director and conductor, and is produced in association with Neil Meron and Robert Greenblatt. The production also includes scenic designer Jason Ardizzone-West, Costume Designer Emilio Sosa, projection designer Peter Negrini, lighting designers Tyler Lambert-Perkins and Tyler Glover, sound designer Jonathan Burke, and hair and makeup designer Brandi Strona, with casting by The Telsey Office.

A global phenomenon that has wowed audiences for decades, Jesus Christ Superstar is a timeless work that explores the biblical portrayal of the extraordinary events that led to the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of his betrayer, Judas Iscariot. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles among Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, Jesus’ disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire. Originally released as a concept album, the iconic 1970s rock score contains such well-known numbers as “Superstar,” “I Don’t Know How to Love Him,” and “Gethsemane.”