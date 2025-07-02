 tracking pixel
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 2, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway fans! Start your day with all the buzz from the Great White Way. In today's edition, we've got the latest Broadway grosses—with The Picture of Dorian Gray closing and soaring into the top 5—plus stunning shots from the HEATHERS Off-Broadway opening night gala and a sneak peek at the cast of AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS as they prepare for their New York premiere. Catch must-see video moments, including Broadway stars in Reclaim the Flag, Frozen rehearsals at The Muny, and a magical first look at The Wizard of Oz at Tuacahn Amphitheatre. Dive into new production photos from Grace Pervades starring Ralph Fiennes and highlights from this year's Dora Mavor Moore Awards and Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, plus industry updates, new show openings, fun games, and more to keep you in the loop. Let’s get into it!

The Front Page
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/29/25 - THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Closes & Hits Top 5

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 6/29/2025.
Photos: HEATHERS Celebrates Opening Night Gala

Heathers The Musical celebrated its opening night with a special gala performance. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the curtain call here!
Photos: Meet the Cast of AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS

Following a run at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, AVA: The Secret Conversations, written by and starring Elizabeth McGovern is preparing to make its New York premiere! Check out photos of the cast meeting the press here!

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 2, 2025- HEATHERS Opens Off-Broadway and More Image Video: Paul Tazewell, Jim Parsons, & More Appearing in RECLAIM THE FLAG Film
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award-winner Paul Tazewell, Cheyenne Jackson, John Cameron Mitchell, Jim Parsons, and more Broadway artists are set to appear in Reclaim the Flag, a new documentary film by Alexis Bittar and Bruce Cohen. Watch the trailer now.. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 2, 2025- HEATHERS Opens Off-Broadway and More Image Video: Patti Murin & Hannah Corneau Rehearse 'I Can't Lose You' from FROZEN at The Muny
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at Patti Murin and Hannah Corneau rehearsing 'I Can't Lose You' from The Muny's production of Disney's Frozen.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 2, 2025- HEATHERS Opens Off-Broadway and More Image Video: First Look at THE WIZARD OF OZ at Tuacahn Amphitheatre
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at all-new video of The Wizard of Oz at Tuacahn! The most beloved tale of all time has returned to Tuacahn with all the daring flying maneuvers, dazzling pyrotechnics, and other special effects that make Tuacahn so extraordinary!. (more...)

Video: Barbra Streisand, Ariana Grande, & Mariah Carey Discuss New Recording
by Josh Sharpe
Barbra Streisand has released a new behind-the-scenes video of her collaboration with Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey for their recording of “One Heart, One Voice.' Watch it here!. (more...)

Video: See New Footage of Rachel Zegler-Led EVITA in Rehearsals
by Michael Major
It's opening night of Jamie Lloyd's new production of Evita in London! The video features a montage of backstage videos, including a new look at Rachel Zegler, Diego Andres Rodriguez, James Olivas, and more.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 2, 2025- HEATHERS Opens Off-Broadway and More Image Photos: Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison in GRACE PERVADES
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The RALPH FIENNES / THEATRE ROYAL BATH SEASON is opening with the world premiere of a new play by David Hare, GRACE PERVADES which sees Ralph Fiennes play opposite Miranda Raison. See photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 2, 2025- HEATHERS Opens Off-Broadway and More Image Photos: Inside 45th Anniversary Dora Mavor Moore Awards
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts revealed the recipients of the 45th Anniversary Dora Mavor Moore Awards presented by the Romano D'Andrea Foundation. See photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 2, 2025- HEATHERS Opens Off-Broadway and More Image Photos: The 14th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now check out photos from the 14th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards. Learn more about the awards, hosted by an organization of Off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals.. (more...)
Industry Insights
Lear deBessonet Begins as Lincoln Center Theater Kewsong Lee Artistic Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lincoln Center Theater has received a generous leadership gift from Board Chair Kewsong Lee and his wife Zita Ezpeleta to fund Lear deBessonet’s Artistic Director role. Learn more!. (more...)
SEAVIEW Names Valerie Britten as New Head of Capital Partnerships
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Valerie Novakoff Britten has joined Seaview in a newly formed role, Head of Capital Partnerships. Learn more about Seaview and about Britten's role here!. (more...)
Around the Broadway World
Best Broadway Shows in July 2025
by Sidney Paterra
What's the best show on Broadway? Check out ten Broadway shows to see in July 2025 that have earned critical acclaim, gained audience praise, and earned Tony Awards. . (more...)
TAPA Reveals 2025 Dora Mavor Moore Award Recipients
by Stephi Wild
The Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA) has announced the recipients of the 45th Anniversary Dora Mavor Moore Awards. Learn more about the full list here!. (more...)

What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off Broadway- July 2025
by Sidney Paterra
Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including three Tony-nominated musicals, and more. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good.  . (more...)

Audra McDonald, Cole Escola, and More Join BROADWAY BARKS
by Stephi Wild
BROADWAY BARKS has announced additional celebrities for their 27th annual dog and cat adoption. As previously announced, the event will be hosted by co-founder Bernadette Peters and Beth Leavel and is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. . (more...)
Michelle Williams, BOOP! & More Nominated For Las Culturistas Culture Awards
by Michael Major
Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers' Las Culturistas podcast has announced the 2025 nominees for its annual Culture Awards, including BOOP! the Musical, Michelle Williams, and more. This year's awards show will be broadcast on Bravo.. (more...)
Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale to Star in RICH GIRL SUMMER Audible Original
by Josh Sharpe
Broadway alums and real-life married couple Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale are lending their voices to Rich Girl Summer, a new Audible original production. The romantic comedy audiobook, from author Lily Chu, will premiere on July 10th.. (more...)
July 4th Viewing Guide: Leslie Odom, Jr., Ariana DeBose, & More
by Josh Sharpe
Happy Fourth of July weekend! In honor of this year's celebration, BroadwayWorld brings you a guide to this year's Fourth of July television specials, including a show hosted by Ariana DeBose, a performance by Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. and more.. (more...)
Top Off-Broadway Shows for July 2025
by Sidney Paterra
What's happening off-Broadway? BroadwayWorld is here to guide you through the top picks for theatre for the month of July! Learn more about upcoming Off-Broadway shows.. (more...)
Happy Birthday To...

Grey Henson

Listen Up

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Look at me, I'm dancing.
A child of the air.
The rush of the river.
The light of a prayer."

- The Rink
Videos