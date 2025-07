Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 2, 2025- HEATHERS Opens Off-Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 2, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! Start your day with all the buzz from the Great White Way. In today's edition, we've got the latest Broadway grosses—with The Picture of Dorian Gray closing and soaring into the top 5—plus stunning shots from the HEATHERS Off-Broadway opening night gala and a sneak peek at the cast of AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS as they prepare for their New York premiere. Catch must-see video moments, including Broadway stars in Reclaim the Flag, Frozen rehearsals at The Muny, and a magical first look at The Wizard of Oz at Tuacahn Amphitheatre. Dive into new production photos from Grace Pervades starring Ralph Fiennes and highlights from this year's Dora Mavor Moore Awards and Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, plus industry updates, new show openings, fun games, and more to keep you in the loop. Let’s get into it!

The Front Page



Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/29/25 - THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Closes & Hits Top 5 Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 6/29/2025.



Photos: HEATHERS Celebrates Opening Night Gala Heathers The Musical celebrated its opening night with a special gala performance. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the curtain call here!



Photos: Meet the Cast of AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS Following a run at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, AVA: The Secret Conversations, written by and starring Elizabeth McGovern is preparing to make its New York premiere! Check out photos of the cast meeting the press here!

Must Watch

Hot Photos

Industry Insights

by Chloe Rabinowitz

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Around the Broadway World

by Sidney Paterra

by Stephi Wild

Lincoln Center Theater has received a generous leadership gift from Board Chair Kewsong Lee and his wife Zita Ezpeleta to fund Lear deBessonet’s Artistic Director role. Learn more!. ( more... Valerie Novakoff Britten has joined Seaview in a newly formed role, Head of Capital Partnerships. Learn more about Seaview and about Britten's role here!. ( more... What's the best show on Broadway? Check out ten Broadway shows to see in July 2025 that have earned critical acclaim, gained audience praise, and earned Tony Awards. . ( more... The Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts (TAPA) has announced the recipients of the 45th Anniversary Dora Mavor Moore Awards. Learn more about the full list here!. ( more...

Lear deBessonet Begins as Lincoln Center Theater Kewsong Lee Artistic Director

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Lincoln Center Theater has received a generous leadership gift from Board Chair Kewsong Lee and his wife Zita Ezpeleta to fund Lear deBessonet’s Artistic Director role. Learn more!. (more...)

What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off Broadway- July 2025

by Sidney Paterra

Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including three Tony-nominated musicals, and more. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good. . (more...)

by Stephi Wild

by Michael Major

by Josh Sharpe

by Josh Sharpe

by Sidney Paterra

Happy Birthday To...

BROADWAY BARKS has announced additional celebrities for their 27th annual dog and cat adoption. As previously announced, the event will be hosted by co-founder Bernadette Peters and Beth Leavel and is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. . ( more... Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers' Las Culturistas podcast has announced the 2025 nominees for its annual Culture Awards, including BOOP! the Musical, Michelle Williams, and more. This year's awards show will be broadcast on Bravo.. ( more... Broadway alums and real-life married couple Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale are lending their voices to Rich Girl Summer, a new Audible original production. The romantic comedy audiobook, from author Lily Chu, will premiere on July 10th.. ( more... Happy Fourth of July weekend! In honor of this year's celebration, BroadwayWorld brings you a guide to this year's Fourth of July television specials, including a show hosted by Ariana DeBose, a performance by Tony Award winner Leslie Odom, Jr. and more.. ( more... What's happening off-Broadway? BroadwayWorld is here to guide you through the top picks for theatre for the month of July! Learn more about upcoming Off-Broadway shows.. ( more...

Grey Henson

Listen Up

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!