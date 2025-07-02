Wake Up With BroadwayWorld July 2, 2025- HEATHERS Opens Off-Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 2, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is July 2, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Good morning, Broadway fans! Start your day with all the buzz from the Great White Way. In today's edition, we've got the latest Broadway grosses—with The Picture of Dorian Gray closing and soaring into the top 5—plus stunning shots from the HEATHERS Off-Broadway opening night gala and a sneak peek at the cast of AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS as they prepare for their New York premiere. Catch must-see video moments, including Broadway stars in Reclaim the Flag, Frozen rehearsals at The Muny, and a magical first look at The Wizard of Oz at Tuacahn Amphitheatre. Dive into new production photos from Grace Pervades starring Ralph Fiennes and highlights from this year's Dora Mavor Moore Awards and Off-Broadway Alliance Awards, plus industry updates, new show openings, fun games, and more to keep you in the loop. Let’s get into it!
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/29/25 - THE PICTURE OF DORIAN GRAY Closes & Hits Top 5
Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 6/29/2025.
Photos: HEATHERS Celebrates Opening Night Gala
Heathers The Musical celebrated its opening night with a special gala performance. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos from the curtain call here!
Photos: Meet the Cast of AVA: THE SECRET CONVERSATIONS
Following a run at The Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles, AVA: The Secret Conversations, written by and starring Elizabeth McGovern is preparing to make its New York premiere! Check out photos of the cast meeting the press here!
| Video: Paul Tazewell, Jim Parsons, & More Appearing in RECLAIM THE FLAG Film
by Josh Sharpe
Tony Award-winner Paul Tazewell, Cheyenne Jackson, John Cameron Mitchell, Jim Parsons, and more Broadway artists are set to appear in Reclaim the Flag, a new documentary film by Alexis Bittar and Bruce Cohen. Watch the trailer now.. (more...)
| Video: Patti Murin & Hannah Corneau Rehearse 'I Can't Lose You' from FROZEN at The Muny
by Joshua Wright
Get a first look at Patti Murin and Hannah Corneau rehearsing 'I Can't Lose You' from The Muny's production of Disney's Frozen.. (more...)
Video: First Look at THE WIZARD OF OZ at Tuacahn Amphitheatre
Video: Barbra Streisand, Ariana Grande, & Mariah Carey Discuss New Recording
Video: See New Footage of Rachel Zegler-Led EVITA in Rehearsals
| Photos: Ralph Fiennes and Miranda Raison in GRACE PERVADES
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The RALPH FIENNES / THEATRE ROYAL BATH SEASON is opening with the world premiere of a new play by David Hare, GRACE PERVADES which sees Ralph Fiennes play opposite Miranda Raison. See photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: Inside 45th Anniversary Dora Mavor Moore Awards
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Toronto Alliance for the Performing Arts revealed the recipients of the 45th Anniversary Dora Mavor Moore Awards presented by the Romano D'Andrea Foundation. See photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: The 14th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now check out photos from the 14th Annual Off-Broadway Alliance Awards. Learn more about the awards, hosted by an organization of Off-Broadway producers, theaters, general managers, press agents, and marketing professionals.. (more...)
Lear deBessonet Begins as Lincoln Center Theater Kewsong Lee Artistic Director
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Lincoln Center Theater has received a generous leadership gift from Board Chair Kewsong Lee and his wife Zita Ezpeleta to fund Lear deBessonet’s Artistic Director role. Learn more!. (more...)
What's Closing Soon on Broadway & Off Broadway- July 2025
by Sidney Paterra
Last call to catch some of your favorite stars in action on and off Broadway, including three Tony-nominated musicals, and more. Get your tickets to these shows now before they are gone for good. . (more...)
Grey Henson
