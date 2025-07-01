Video: Paul Tazewell, Jim Parsons, & More Appearing in RECLAIM THE FLAG Film

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tony Award-winner Paul Tazewell, Cheyenne Jackson, John Cameron Mitchell, Jim Parsons, and more Broadway artists are set to appear in Reclaim the Flag, a new documentary film from designer Alexis Bittar and producer Bruce Cohen. Watch the trailer now.

The film seeks to spark conversation about the American flag, what it represents in a changing culture, and how it can be reclaimed by Americans from all backgrounds and identities. The movie features nearly 50 leaders from the LGBTQ+ community, spanning age, race, sexual orientation, gender identity, and profession.

Some of these notables include artists and activists Bill T. Jones and Raquel Willis, entertainment figures Lena Waithe, George Takei, Harper Steele, King Princess, John Cameron Mitchell, Jim Parsons and Symone, fashion icons Marc Jacobs, Isaac Mizrahi and Jenna Lyons, and philanthropist Darren Walker (President of the Ford Foundation), among many others. These individuals share their personal stories about living in America, alongside their hopes for the future and those of the LGBTQ+ community.

Reclaim The Flag is directed & Produced by Alexis Bittar and produced by Bruce Cohen. The film will be available to the public on the official Reclaim the Flag YouTube channel on July 17 at 12pm ET.

