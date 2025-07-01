Video: Barbra Streisand, Ariana Grande, & Mariah Carey Discuss New Recording

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Barbra Streisand has released a new behind-the-scenes video of her collaboration with Ariana Grande and Mariah Carey for their recording of “One Heart, One Voice." The song, sung by the three artists, is featured on Streisand's album, “The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two," which was released last week.

"When the idea of recording a song with Mariah and Ariana was first suggested, it felt inevitable that it would address female empowerment," Streisand explains in the video. Carey notes that it was a "huge honor" to sing with the music icon on the track.

"Barbra has, quite literally, always been a part of my life," Grande shares. "I went to go see Barbra with my mom, and we made it into the concert DVD somehow! We've come a long way from being in the audience to collaborating on the album."

The Secret Of Life: Partners, Volume Two was released on June 27 and features the performer on a variety of new performances with Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, Josh Groban, Laufey, Paul McCartney, Hozier, and more. Serving as a follow-up to her 2014 album "Partners," the new recording will be available on June 27 and is out now. Listen to it here.

About Barbra Streisand

Barbra Streisand’s achievements as a singer, actor, director, producer, screenwriter, author, and songwriter, have been rewarded with two Oscars, five Emmys, ten Grammys, including the Legend Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award, a Tony Award, eleven Golden Globes, including the Cecil B. DeMille Award, three Peabody Awards, and the Directors Guild of America Award for her 1994 TV special, Barbra: The Concert. With Yentl, she became the first woman to direct, produce, write, and star in a major motion picture, and the first woman to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Director. Likewise, she is the first female composer to receive an Academy Award for Best Original Song, for “Evergreen (Love Theme from A Star Is Born).”

Barbra has also received the American Film Institute Life Achievement Award and the Kennedy Center Honors. She’s been awarded the National Medal of Arts from President Clinton, the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama, and France’s Légion d'Honneur.

Throughout her life, Barbra has been a passionate advocate for the causes she believes in. She created the Streisand Foundation to advance her philanthropic interests, ranging from gender equality, human rights, and voting rights, to protecting our environment and heeding the dangers of nuclear proliferation. She founded the Barbra Streisand Women’s Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai to support research and raise awareness about women’s heart disease. Recently, she has endowed the Barbra Streisand Institute at UCLA, to examine the critical issues of our time such as truth in the public sphere, the impact of climate change, the dynamics of intimacy and power between women and men, and the impact of art on the culture.

