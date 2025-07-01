Michelle Williams, BOOP! & More Nominated For Las Culturistas Culture Awards

The Las Culturistas Culture Awards will air on Tuesday, Aug. 5 from 9 -11 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and next day on Peacock.
Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers' Las Culturistas podcast has announced the 2025 nominees for its annual Culture Awards, including BOOP! the Musical, Michelle Williams, and more. This year's awards show will be broadcast on Bravo, airing Tuesday, Aug. 5 from 9 -11 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo and next day on Peacock.
The Las Culturistas Culture Awards celebrates culture’s most iconic and consequential moments of the year. With more than 100 unique award categories, live musical performances and unexpected celebrity guests, the show will bring culture's most crucial moments to life.
Michelle Williams has been nominated for the Moon Award for Shining Brightly for her performance in Death Becomes Her.
This year's awards have also introduced the "We Could See Boop!" Award For Best Things to See, with the nominees including BOOP! the Musical and John Proctor is the Villain. BOOP! the Musical was also nominated for the Hunger Games Award For Best Huge Franchise and the Sweat Tour Award For Best Live Indoor Performance.
The category of The Flirtiest Thing You Can Say includes "Do you want to see a Broadway show tonight?"
Other nominees this year include A Star is Born, the Jennifer Hudson Show, Dicks: the Musical, Lady Gaga, and more. See the full list of nominees below.
Videos