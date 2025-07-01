Audra McDonald, Cole Escola, and More Join BROADWAY BARKS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BROADWAY BARKS has announced additional celebrities for their 27th annual dog and cat adoption on Saturday, July 12, 2025 at 3:00pm in Shubert Alley. As previously announced, the event will be hosted by co-founder Bernadette Peters and Beth Leavel and is produced by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

The lineup will now include Ali Louis Bourzgui (Hadestown), Preston Truman Boyd(Pirates! The Penzance Musical), Danny Burstein (Gypsy), Victoria Clark (Kimberly Akimbo), Glenn Davis (Purpose),Cole Escola (Oh, Mary!), Max von Essen (Chicago The Musical), Lana Gordon (Hadestown), Philip Huber (BOOP! The Musical), LaTanya Richardson Jackson (Purpose), Jon Michael Jill (Purpose), Harry Lennix (Purpose), Audra McDonald (Gypsy), Bebe Neuwirth (Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club), Brad Oscar (Wicked), Zoë Roberts (Operation Mincemeat), Jordan Tyson (Gypsy), Samantha Williams (Pirates! The Penzance Musical), Azalea Wolfe (Stranger Things), Gianna Yanelli (SIX: The Musical), and Kara Young (Purpose).

This year's poster art is designed by Stacy Lazzara.

BARKS begins at 3 p.m. with a ‘meet and greet' of all the adoptable pets; from 5-6:30 p.m. adoptees make their Broadway debut on stage alongside some of Broadway's favorite stars for the celebrity presentations.

