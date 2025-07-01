Video: Patti Murin & Hannah Corneau Rehearse 'I Can't Lose You' from FROZEN at The Muny

Murin reprises the role of Anna, which she originated on Broadway.
Get a first look at Patti Murin and Hannah Corneau rehearsing 'I Can't Lose You' from The Muny's production of Disney's Frozen.
Patti Murin, Hannah Corneau, Jelani Remy, Bobby Conte, Kennedy Kanagawa, Andrew A. Cano, Jared Gertner, Maliah Strawbridge and Isla Turner will star in the Muny premiere of Disney’s Frozen. Murin reprises the role of Anna, which she originated on Broadway. Disney’s Frozen will be performed in Forest Park from July 6-14.
The production is led by John Tartaglia (director), Patrick O’Neill (choreographer), Darryl Archibald (music director/conductor) and Bryan Thomas Hunt (associate choreographer).
Full of magic and humor, Disney’s Frozen features beloved songs from the Oscar-winning 2013 film, along with a dozen new songs written for the stage. In the kingdom of Arendelle, sisters Anna and Elsa grow increasingly distant. When Elsa becomes queen and her hidden powers spiral out of control, she flees, plunging the kingdom into an eternal winter. Determined to bring Elsa home to the castle, Anna embarks on an epic adventure with friends. It’s a powerful tale of sisterhood, acceptance and the meaning of true love. Disney’s Frozen includes music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, with a book by Jennifer Lee.
