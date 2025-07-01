Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale to Star in RICH GIRL SUMMER Audible Original

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Broadway alums and real-life married couple Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale are lending their voices to Rich Girl Summer, a new Audible original production. The romantic comedy audiobook, from author Lily Chu, will premiere on July 10th. Pre-order here and take a look at the cover art below.

Event planner Valerie Peng (Soo) never planned on spending her summer sipping champagne at a lakefront estate, dodging suspicious socialites, or pretending to be anyone’s long-lost daughter. But when a very public, deeply mortifying mishap lands her in hot water—and her career in a hot mess—her uber-wealthy older client makes her an offer she can’t refuse: come to his glamorous summer home and pose as the long-lost daughter he believes his conniving family has hidden from him. In exchange? Time away from her actual life ... and the chance to help uncover a long-buried secret.

But Cinderella needs some magic for this big of a makeover. Enter Nico Hever (Pasquale): her client’s maddeningly perfect right-hand man. He’s organized, meticulous, impossible to read, and infuriatingly handsome. But even though he claims this scheme is a capital-M Mistake, Nico’s the only person she can trust to have her back. As they navigate a world of eccentric matriarchs, class divides, and private family feuds, their chemistry is as undeniable as it is ill-timed. Caught between pretending to belong and unexpectedly finding where she truly fits in, Valerie’s summer is about to get far more complicated than she ever planned.

Soo is best known for originating the role of Eliza Schuyler Hamilton in Broadway's critically acclaimed show Hamilton, earning her Tony and Emmy nominations, and winning a Grammy. She also played the role of 'Guenevere' in Broadway's Camelot and 'Cinderella' in the James Lapine & Stephen Sondheim revival of Into the Woods. In 2018, she co-starred on Broadway opposite Uma Thurman in the play "The Parisian Woman," and in 2017, Soo played the title role in the Broadway musical "Amelie".

Steven Pasquale was most recently seen Off-Broadway in Teeth, Here We Are, and Assassins. His Broadway credits include American Son, Junk, The Bridges of Madison County, and Reasons to Be Pretty. He is best known for his role as the New York City Firefighter/Emergency Medical Technician Sean Garrity in the series Rescue Me. He made his television debut on the HBO series Six Feet Under.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

