Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 8, 2026- Reimagined THE FANTASTICKS Eyes Broadway and More

It is January 8, 2026

Good morning, theatre fans! Start your day with the latest buzz from the world of Broadway and beyond. Yesterday brought big casting news, with Whitney Leavitt—of DWTS and Hulu’s "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives"—officially stepping into the Broadway spotlight in Chicago. We also got the inside scoop on the highly anticipated Wicked movie from casting legend Bernard Telsey. On the creative front, The Fantasticks will soon return to Broadway—this time as a contemporary gay love story under Tony winner Christopher Gattelli’s direction. Don’t miss must-see videos, hot photo highlights from 54 Below’s trans celebration, legal shake-ups on the industry front, fresh review roundups, tour launches, and exciting nominations for the GLAAD Media Awards and SAG’s Actor Awards. Whether you’re playing our daily word game, shopping for Broadway Week ticket deals, or catching up on all things stage, we’ve got your morning covered!