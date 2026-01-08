Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 8, 2026- Reimagined THE FANTASTICKS Eyes Broadway and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 8, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 8, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
|Picked For You
Good morning, theatre fans! Start your day with the latest buzz from the world of Broadway and beyond. Yesterday brought big casting news, with Whitney Leavitt—of DWTS and Hulu’s "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives"—officially stepping into the Broadway spotlight in Chicago. We also got the inside scoop on the highly anticipated Wicked movie from casting legend Bernard Telsey. On the creative front, The Fantasticks will soon return to Broadway—this time as a contemporary gay love story under Tony winner Christopher Gattelli’s direction. Don’t miss must-see videos, hot photo highlights from 54 Below’s trans celebration, legal shake-ups on the industry front, fresh review roundups, tour launches, and exciting nominations for the GLAAD Media Awards and SAG’s Actor Awards. Whether you’re playing our daily word game, shopping for Broadway Week ticket deals, or catching up on all things stage, we’ve got your morning covered!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
|The Front Page
|
Photos: DWTS and SECRET LIVES OF MORMON WIVES Star Whitney Leavitt Gets Ready for Her Broadway Debut in CHICAGO
The name on everybody's lips is gonna be Whitney! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the Broadway company of Chicago will welcome “Dancing with the Stars” semi-finalist and actress/breakout star of Hulu’s “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” Whitney Leavitt. She just met the press and you can check out photos here!
|
Exclusive: For Bernard Telsey, Casting the WICKED Movie Was an Art of Collaboration
BroadwayWorld spoke with casting director Bernard Telsey about his work on the pair of Wicked films, his reaction to being included on the Oscar shortlist, and how he hopes the new awards category will change the way people understand the work of casting directors everywhere.
|
THE FANTASTICKS Will Be Reimagined as a Gay Love Story For Broadway
A new production of the beloved musical The Fantasticks, reimagined as a contemporary gay love story, is now in development for Broadway under the direction and choreography of Tony Award winner Christopher Gattelli.
|Must Watch
| Video: Tracy Letts Shares Why BUG No Longer Feels Like Science Fiction
by Josh Sharpe
During a visit to The Late Show, playwright Tracy Letts spoke about the Broadway premiere of his play Bug, and why it has gained a newfound relevance in the years since he originally wrote it. Check out the interview now.. (more...)
|
Video: Amanda Seyfried Stars in New Trailer for THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE
Video: MASQUERADE Star Telly Leung Sings 'Music of the Night' From PHANTOM
|Hot Photos
| Photos: See Highlights from 54 TELLS TRANS STORIES at 54 Below
by Rebecca Kaplan
Finn Inman and a cast of transgender and queer aspiring actors brought a celebration of transgender stories in musical theatre to 54 Below on 1/2. See photos from the night snapped by photographer Conor Weiss.. (more...)
|Industry Insights
|Review Roundups
|Around the Broadway World
|Roundtable Theatre Troupe Reveals Creative Team and Cast For NEXT TO NORMAL
by Stephi Wild
The Roundtable Theatre Troupe has announced the creative team and cast for its upcoming production of Next to Normal, directed by Anna M. Hogan. Learn more here!. (more...)
|
Elicia Palmer Is Developing New Concert Series Set Within A World Trade Center Venue
NYC Broadway Week to Offer 2-for-1 Tickets to 26 Broadway Shows
by Chloe Rabinowitz
New York City Tourism + Conventions has revealed the start of reservations for NYC Winter Outing 2026, including prix-fixe NYC Restaurant Week menus at nearly 600 restaurants and 2-for-1 tickets to 26 NYC Broadway Week shows.. (more...)
Ariana Grande, Jessie Buckley, & More Receive Nominations for SAG's Actor Awards
by Josh Sharpe
Ariana Grande, Jessie Buckley, Ethan Hawke, and more have received nominations for their performances in Wicked: For Good, Hamnet, and Blue Moon at SAG-AFTRA's 32nd Annual Actor Awards. . (more...)
Review: WOMAN IN MIND, Starring Sheridan Smith
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Alan Ayckbourn’s 1985 play Woman In Mind is a darkly comic look about mental disintegration and a mid-life ennui that would have rarely been spoken about forty years ago. In the first major West End revival since 2012, director Michael Longhurst presents a startling portrait of a woman who retreats into a fantasy world as a means of coping with her lack of purpose and love in her real life.. (more...)
LIBERATION, OEDIPUS, REDWOOD and More Nominated for 2026 GLAAD Media Awards
by Chloe Rabinowitz
GLAAD, the world's largest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) media advocacy organization, has revealed the nominees of the 37th GLAAD Media Awards. . (more...)
Zama Magudulela Will Join THE LION KING Tour as Rafiki
by Stephi Wild
The North American tour of Disney’s The Lion King will welcome Zama Magudulela as Rafiki. Magudulela will begin performances on Tuesday, January 13 in Sacramento at the Safe Credit Union Performing Arts Center.. (more...)
78th TONY AWARDS, WICKED: FOR GOOD, & More Receive Nominations at 30th ADG Awards
by Josh Sharpe
The Art Directors Guild has revealed the nominees for its 30th Annual Excellence in Production Design Awards, which include the 78th Annual Tony Awards, Wicked: For Good, and NBC's Wicked: One Wonderful Night special. . (more...)
Edred Utomi to Take Over as 'Alexander Hamilton' in HAMILTON on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Edred Utomi is set to take over the role of Alexander Hamilton in Hamilton on Broadway.. (more...)
Nicole Scherzinger Joins Cast of LOVE LIFE Concert at Theatre Royal Drury Lane This February
|Happy Birthday To...
|
"Come on along and listen to
Videos