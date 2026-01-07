NYC Broadway Week to Offer 2-for-1 Tickets to 26 Broadway Shows

New York City Tourism + Conventions has revealed the start of reservations for NYC Winter Outing 2026. The program runs from January 20 through February 12, offering savings on experiences across all five boroughs, including prix-fixe NYC Restaurant Week menus at nearly 600 restaurants; 2-for-1 tickets to 26 NYC Broadway Week shows; and 2-for-1 tickets to nearly 80 NYC Must-See Week museums, attractions, tours and performing arts. NYC Hotel Week, also part of NYC Winter Outing, is already underway offering 25% off standard retail rates at more than 150 hotels.

NYC Restaurant Week Reservations Open Today

NYC Restaurant Week offers prix-fixe two-course lunches and three-course dinners for $30, $45 and $60 at nearly 600 restaurants across all five boroughs. A complete list of participating restaurants and reservations are available at nyctourism.com/restaurantweek. Restaurants can be sorted by filters including “Neighborhood,” “Borough,” “Cuisine,” “Weeks Participating,” “Meal Types,” “Has Menu” and “Accessibility.” Curated collections support diners with selections including “Around the Boroughs,” “Celebrity Chefs,” “Classic Restaurants,” “Cozy Vibes,” “Date Night,” “Dress for the Occasion,” “For the Foodies” and “Hidden Gems.”

NYC Broadway Week 2-for-1 Tickets on Sale Today

NYC Broadway Week offers 2-for-1 tickets to 26 Broadway shows, including & Juliet, Aladdin, All Out, The Book of Mormon, Buena Vista Social Club, Chess, Chicago, Death Becomes Her, The Great Gatsby, Hadestown, Hamilton, Hell’s Kitchen, Liberation, The Lion King, Maybe Happy Ending, MJ The Musical, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, Oedipus, Oh, Mary!, Operation Mincemeat, The Outsiders, Ragtime, Six The Musical, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) and Wicked.

Tickets are available at nyctourism.com/broadwayweek. Participating shows can be sorted by filters including “Genre,” “Accessibility,” “Tony Award Winners,” “Last Chance” and “New Participants.”

NYC Must-See Week 2-for-1 Tickets on Sale Today

NYC Must-See Week offers 2-for-1 tickets to nearly 80 museums, attractions, performing arts and tours, including Alice Austen House Museum, Barclays Center Tours, Carnegie Hall, Empire State Building Observatory, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Like a Local Tours, Mercer Labs, The Metropolitan Opera, Museum of the Moving Image, Museum of Broadway, New York Botanical Garden, Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC NYC), QC NY, The Rink at Rockefeller Center, Yankee Stadium Tours and more.

A full list of participants and bookings are available at nyctourism.com/mustseeweek. Participants can be sorted by filters including “Borough,” “Neighborhood,” “Type” and “Booking Method.”

NYC Hotel Week Reservations Open and Redeemable

NYC Hotel Week offers 25% off standard retail rates now through February 12 at more than 150 hotels citywide. Participating hotels include W New York – Union Square, Lotte New York Palace, New York Marriott Marquis, New York Hilton Midtown, The Plaza Hotel, Renaissance New York Flushing at Tangram, The Pierre, Ace Hotel Brooklyn, Radio Hotel, The Rockaway Hotel, Romer Hell’s Kitchen, the Wythe Hotel and more.

Participating hotels can be booked at nyctourism.com/hotelweek and sorted by “Borough” and “Neighborhood,” with deals available in more than 30 neighborhoods across the City.

