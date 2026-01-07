Elicia Palmer Is Developing New Concert Series Set Within A World Trade Center Venue

Producer and musician Elicia Palmer is developing a new concert series set within a World Trade Center venue in New York City. The project, currently in development, is conceived as a high-profile cultural initiative bringing together artists from classical, theatre, and contemporary music disciplines in a unique architectural setting overlooking Manhattan.

Palmer is a UK-trained musician and producer, and a graduate of Chetham's School of Music, Manchester and The Royal Academy of Music, London. Her recent work includes appearances in major film and television productions, including Wicked, as well as projects for Amazon Prime. The World Trade Center concert series represents a continuation of her work at the intersection of performance, production, and large-scale cultural programming.

The series is being developed in collaboration with industry partners and is intended to launch in 2026. Further details will be announced.