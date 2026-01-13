 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 13, 2026- WICKED To Welcome New Witches and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 13, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Jan. 13, 2026
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 13, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway fans! We’re back with your daily dose of the latest buzz from BroadwayWorld. Highlights from yesterday include a candid conversation with Wayne Brady reflecting on the journey to success, major casting news as Keri René Fuller and Emma Flynn join WICKED, and a look at the return of storytelling platform StoryCourse's DIASPORA in New York. Catch must-see videos like Carrie Coon on her Broadway comeback and stunning moments from Madama Butterfly at The Met. Plus, we've got fresh production photos—from Cynthia Erivo rehearsing in London’s DRACULA to first looks at DOG DAY AFTERNOON. Don’t miss the industry’s latest updates, licensing opportunities, a High Noon review round-up, and all the global theatre happenings in awards season and beyond. Let’s get into all the must-know stories lighting up the stage!

The Front Page
Video: Wayne Brady Talks ALL OUT, Working at Disney, and Being A Blerd

In this video, Wayne Brady opens up about the foundation built through years of survival jobs, from working at Walt Disney World and Universal Studios to navigating the challenges of being a struggling working actor in Los Angeles. He reflects on how those early experiences shaped his work ethic, creativity, and resilience, while emphasizing the importance of young artists taking risks, making mistakes, and honing their craft while they can.
Keri René Fuller and Emma Flynn to Join WICKED on Broadway

Wicked on Broadway will welcome two new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre this spring: Keri Rene Fuller as Elphaba, and Emma Flynn as Glinda.
DIASPORA & the Return of StoryCourse in New York

StoryCourse, a storytelling platform and performance series, has built its work around helping people shape and share personal narratives. During the pandemic, those stories continued—adapted to Zoom, livestreams, and virtual audiences.

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 13, 2026- WICKED To Welcome New Witches and More Image Video: Carrie Coon Shares How THE WHITE LOTUS Role Led to Broadway's BUG
by Josh Sharpe
During an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Carrie Coon shared how her success in shows like The White Lotus and The Gilded Age led to her return to Broadway after 14 years. Watch the segment, also featuing her husband, Bug playwright Tracy Letts.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 13, 2026- WICKED To Welcome New Witches and More Image Video: 'Che tu madre' from Puccini's MADAMA BUTTERFLY at the Metropolitan Opera
by Joshua Wright
Watch 'Che tu madre' from the Metropolitan Opera's production of Madama Butterfly, performed by Ailyn Pérez.. (more...)

Video: Megan Hilty Takes Final Bow in DEATH BECOMES HER
by Michael Major
Megan Hilty took her final bow in Death Becomes Her on Broadway on Sunday, January 11. Watch a video of her last curtain call, which she took with Dee Roscioli while co-star Jennifer Simard is on vacation.. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 13, 2026- WICKED To Welcome New Witches and More Image Photos: Cynthia Erivo in Rehearsal For DRACULA in London
by Stephi Wild
Sydney Theatre Company's production of DRACULA, starring Cynthia Erivo, adapted and directed by visionary theatre-maker Kip Williams, is headed to the West End next month. Check out photos of Erivo in rehearsal for the production here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 13, 2026- WICKED To Welcome New Witches and More Image Photos: Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in DOG DAY AFTERNOON
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at Dog Day Afternoon, starring Emmy Award Winners Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Dog Day Afternoon is a raw, gritty reminder of what happens when passion and desperation collide. . (more...)

Photos: GOING BACHARACH, Now Playing Off-Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Amas Musical Theatre will open the World Premiere of Going Bacharach: The Songs Of An Icon, a musical revue featuring the songs of Burt Bacharach, on January 12 at The Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater. Check out all new photos from the show here!. (more...)

Photos: Hillary Clinton and More at MESSY WHITE GAYS Closing Night
by Bruce Glikas
Messy White Gays, the brutal new satire from the mind of Drew Droege, played its final performance at The Duke on 42nd Street. Alaska Thunderf*ck, Adam Lambert, and special guest Hillary Clintonjoined in for the closing night celebration. See photos here!. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
LOVE QUIRKS Available For Licensing Through The Licensing House
by Stephi Wild
Off-Broadway musical LOVE QUIRKS, featuring music and lyrics by Seth Bisen-Hersh, is now available for licensing through The Licensing House, suitable for productions in colleges and regional theaters.. (more...)
Licensing Now Available For The Original Musical EVEN IN SHADOW
by Stephi Wild
Licensing is now available for future productions of the original musical 'Even In Shadow,' with book, music, and lyrics by Carolyn Wing Greenlee and Daniel Worley.. (more...)
Industry Pro Newsletter: HAMNET Triumphs at the Golden Globes as Arts Institutions Face Change
by Alex Freeman
Awards season brings high-profile recognition for acclaimed film and design work, while New York headlines spotlight both expanded access to theater and the loss of a respected arts leader. Elsewhere, major institutions in Chicago and Paris enter new leadership chapters, and a Canadian orchestra announces a significant policy shift.. (more...)
WP Lab Renamed as Heidi Thomas Initiative WP Lab With Applications Open Now
by Chloe Rabinowitz
WP Theater has revealed that The Paul and Jenna Segal Family Foundation has committed to sponsoring the WP Lab, which will be renamed as the Heidi Thomas Initiative WP Lab. Their donation will fund the program for the next 10 years.. (more...)
Straighten Your Crown Launches Producing Change Initiative
by Stephi Wild
Straighten Your Crown Productions introduces the Producing Change Initiative alongside the premiere of LITTLE MISS PERFECT at Olney Theatre Center. Learn more here!. (more...)  
Review Roundups
Review Roundup: Billy Crudup and Denise Gough in HIGH NOON
by Aliya Al-Hassan
Set in the American West of the 1800s, High Noon rides on themes as relevant now as they were then. Courage vs. Cowardice. Justice vs. Peace. Duty vs. Desire. And at its heart, is the bond between Will Kane and Amy Fowler – a love tested by impossible choices as the clock ticks down to the return of deadly outlaw Frank Miller on the high noon train. What did the critics think?. (more...)    
Around the Broadway World
Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne, & More Win Golden Globe Awards - Full List of Winners
by Josh Sharpe
Jessie Buckley, Rose Byrne, Jean Smart, Michelle Williams, Timothée Chalamet, and more took home awards at the 83rd Golden Globes on Sunday. Take a look at the full list here!. (more...)
Kate Rockwell Will Return to HEATHERS This Month; Plus New Cast Members
by Stephi Wild
Heathers The Musical will welcome several new cast members starting on Monday, January 26, 2026. Heathers is playing at New World Stages. Learn more about the cast here!. (more...)
Hugh Jackman-Led SONG SUNG BLUE Sets Digital and Blu-ray Release Dates
by Josh Sharpe
Song Sung Blue, starring Tony Award winner Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson, will be available to buy or rent on digital platforms on January 13, 2026, and on Blu-ray and DVD on February 17, 2026.. (more...)
THE WANDERER, The Dion DiMucci Musical Will Have Industry Reading in New York
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway-bound new musical, The Wanderer, based on the life and music of Dion DiMucci will receive an industry invitation-only reading on Friday, January 23rd in New York City.. (more...)
Nederlander Employee Lawsuit Alleges Discrimination and Retaliation
by Joshua Wright
A former Nederlander employee has filed a federal lawsuit alleging racial and gender discrimination, harassment, and retaliation at the Lena Horne Theatre.. (more...)
Drag Artists Petition Calls on Kennedy Center Donors to Suspend Funding
by Joshua Wright
A MoveOn petition created by Qommittee calls on Kennedy Center donors to suspend funding and redirect support amid controversy over leadership, programming, and artist cancellations.. (more...)
BEACHES Launches Virtual Casting Call For the Role of 'Little Cee Cee'
by Stephi Wild
The Broadway production of Beaches, A New Musical, has launched a virtual casting search called “Are You a Little Cee Cee?” to find the next actor to play Little Cee Cee.. (more...)
Arianna Rosario to Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL as 'Satine Alternate'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Arianna Rosario will join the Broadway cast of Moulin Rouge! The Musical as as the 'Satine Alternate'. Donnelly and Rosario will star opposite Christian Douglas as Christian, Bob The Drag Queen as Harold Zidler and more.. (more...)
LES MISERABLES in London Finds New Cast Members
by Stephi Wild
New cast members will join the the West End production of Boublil and Schönberg’s musical sensation Les Misérables at the Sondheim Theatre. Learn more about the cast here!. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Boy, boy, crazy boy
Stay loose, boy
Breeze it, buzz it, easy does it
Turn off the juice, boy!
Just play it cool, boy
Real cool."

- West Side Story

