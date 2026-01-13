Wake Up With BroadwayWorld January 13, 2026- WICKED To Welcome New Witches and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 13, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is January 13, 2026 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
Video: Wayne Brady Talks ALL OUT, Working at Disney, and Being A Blerd
In this video, Wayne Brady opens up about the foundation built through years of survival jobs, from working at Walt Disney World and Universal Studios to navigating the challenges of being a struggling working actor in Los Angeles. He reflects on how those early experiences shaped his work ethic, creativity, and resilience, while emphasizing the importance of young artists taking risks, making mistakes, and honing their craft while they can.
Keri René Fuller and Emma Flynn to Join WICKED on Broadway
Wicked on Broadway will welcome two new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre this spring: Keri Rene Fuller as Elphaba, and Emma Flynn as Glinda.
DIASPORA & the Return of StoryCourse in New York
StoryCourse, a storytelling platform and performance series, has built its work around helping people shape and share personal narratives. During the pandemic, those stories continued—adapted to Zoom, livestreams, and virtual audiences.
| Video: Carrie Coon Shares How THE WHITE LOTUS Role Led to Broadway's BUG
by Josh Sharpe
During an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, Carrie Coon shared how her success in shows like The White Lotus and The Gilded Age led to her return to Broadway after 14 years. Watch the segment, also featuing her husband, Bug playwright Tracy Letts.. (more...)
Video: 'Che tu madre' from Puccini's MADAMA BUTTERFLY at the Metropolitan Opera
Video: Megan Hilty Takes Final Bow in DEATH BECOMES HER
| Photos: Cynthia Erivo in Rehearsal For DRACULA in London
by Stephi Wild
Sydney Theatre Company's production of DRACULA, starring Cynthia Erivo, adapted and directed by visionary theatre-maker Kip Williams, is headed to the West End next month. Check out photos of Erivo in rehearsal for the production here!. (more...)
| Photos: Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach in DOG DAY AFTERNOON
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at Dog Day Afternoon, starring Emmy Award Winners Jon Bernthal and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. Dog Day Afternoon is a raw, gritty reminder of what happens when passion and desperation collide. . (more...)
Photos: GOING BACHARACH, Now Playing Off-Broadway
Photos: Hillary Clinton and More at MESSY WHITE GAYS Closing Night
