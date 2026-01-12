Keri René Fuller and Emma Flynn to Join WICKED on Broadway

Wicked on Broadway will welcome two new cast members to the Gershwin Theatre this spring. Beginning Tuesday, March 3, Keri René Fuller, who is currently the standby for the role of Elphaba, will assume the role full time, and Emma Flynn, who most recently played the lead role of Cher in the West End musical Clueless, will step into the role of Glinda. Ms. Flynn will be making her Broadway debut. Lencia Kebede (Elphaba) and Allie Trimm (Glinda) will play their final performances on Sunday, March 1. Additional new principal casting will be announced in the coming weeks.

KERI RENÉ FULLER

(Elphaba) has appeared on Broadway in SIX (Jane Seymour), Jagged Little Pill, and Waitress (Francine, Jenna u/s), off-Broadway in The Last Bimbo of the Apocalypse (Coco), and on National Tour in Cats (Grizabella). TV: Law & Order: SVU (Snowflake). Her regional credits include [title of show] (Heidi), Murder Ballad (Sara), Les Misérables (Eponine), Lizzie Borden (Lizzie), A Chorus Line (Maggie), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (Rachel), A Midsummer Night’s Dream (Helena), and Titus Andronicus (Lavinia). Workshops include Gatsby with Florence + The Machine at A.R.T. and Living Quarters (Anna) at Irish Rep. Symphonies include Defying Gravity: An Evening With Stephen Schwartz (Producer/Vocalist) and From New York With Love: Hugh Jackman at Radio City. Keri pens and releases original music under DITTA, available on all streaming platforms.

EMMA FLY N N

(Glinda) is making her Broadway debut in this role. She recently appeared in London’s West End in Clueless (Cher Horowitz). Select regional U.S. credits include Guys and Dolls (Sarah Brown), Beautiful (Cynthia Weil), and Legally Blonde (Elle Woods). Graduate of The Hartt School of Music.

ABOUT Wicked

Currently the 4th longest-running show in Broadway history, Wicked is in its 23rd year on Broadway. Winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland, and China) and has been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean, and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 72 million people worldwide and has grossed more than $6.2 billion globally.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz…but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one “good,” and the other one “Wicked.”