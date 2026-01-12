BEACHES Launches Virtual Casting Call For the Role of 'Little Cee Cee'

The Broadway production of Beaches, A New Musical, has launched a virtual casting search called “Are You a Little Cee Cee?” to find the next actor to play Little Cee Cee, one half of the iconic best friends who first meet at a young age.

Performers are invited to submit video auditions now through Friday, January 16 at 1PM PST / 4PM EST. For complete submission instructions and details, please visit beachesthemusical.com/virtual-open-call/.

Beaches is set to begin previews on Broadway Friday, March 27, ahead of an official Opening Night on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, at the Majestic Theatre (245 W. 44th street).

Tickets to the limited Broadway engagement will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, January 22 at 10AM EST following a fan pre-sale on Tuesday, January 20 at 10AM EST.

Based on the New York Times bestseller that became a blockbuster film, Beaches brings to the stage one of the most iconic friendships in popular culture – made famous on screen by Bette Midler and Barbara Hershey. This sweeping, emotional, and joy-filled new musical follows the vivacious Cee Cee and elegant Bertie, who meet as children and become fast friends. From pen-pals to roommates to romantic rivals, Cee Cee and Bertie’s oil-and-water friendship perseveres through even the most tragic trials. With a touching vulnerability, Beaches exemplifies the triumph of the human spirit and the bonds of friendship. The new musical features a score by Grammy Award-winning legend Mike Stoller, lyrics by Iris Rainer Dart (who wrote the novel Beaches), and a book by Iris Rainer Dart & Thom Thomas. The musical was developed in collaboration with David Austin.

Co-Directed by Tony nominee and Emmy Award winner Lonny Price (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill; Sunset Boulevard with Glenn Close) and Matt Cowart (Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill – Assoc Dir), the Broadway premiere of the musical will star Broadway firecracker Jessica Vosk (Hell’s Kitchen, Wicked) and the effervescent Kelli Barrett (FX TV's “Fosse/Verdon,” Parade), as best friends Cee Cee and Bertie, respectively.

The musical will be choreographed by Jennifer Rias (A Doll's House, Dear Evan Hansen – Assoc.), with orchestrations by Tony Award winner Charlie Rosen (Moulin Rouge). The Broadway scenic design is by Drama Desk Award winner James Noone (Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill), costume design by Tracy Christensen (Sunset Boulevard with Glenn Close), lighting design by Tony Award winner Ken Billington (Chicago, Waitress), sound design by Tony Award winner Kai Harada (Merrily We Roll Along), projection design by Tony Award Nominee David Bengali (Water for Elephants), and wig, hair & make-up design by J. Jared Janas (Buena Vista Social Club). Casting is by The TRC (Tara Rubin Casting) Company, Peter Van Dam, CSA, and Joseph Thalken serves as Music Supervisor. The Production Stage Manager is Thomas Recktenwald (Cabaret, The Music Man) and Alchemy Production Group (Come From Away) serves as General Manager.

Additional casting & production team, and dates & cities for the national tour, will be announced at a later date.

Beaches, A New Musical is produced by Jennifer Maloney-Prezioso, Douglas McJannet for Arden Entertainment, Alison Spiriti & Justin Sudds for Right Angle Entertainment, and Ryan Bogner & Tracey McFarland for Broadway & Beyond Theatricals with Crossroads Live producing the national tour. The musical celebrated its international premiere in 2024 at Theatre Calgary in Alberta, Canada, starring Vosk and Barrett. The production won 13 regional awards, including the BroadwayWorld Calgary Award for Best Musical, the Betty Mitchell Award for Outstanding Lead Performance for Jessica Vosk, and the Calgary Theatre Critics Award for Outstanding Performance for Kelli Barrett.

