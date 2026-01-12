Arianna Rosario to Join MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL as 'Satine Alternate'

Arianna Rosario, a former member of the Broadway ensemble and the most recent 'Satine' in the North American tour company, will join the Broadway cast serving as the “Satine Alternate” at Broadway’s Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Hailee Kaleem Wright plays her last performance as “Satine” on Sunday, January 25th.

Rosario will perform the role of “Satine” at Saturday matinees beginning Saturday, January 31st. Meg Donnelly, who joined the company as “Satine” in November, plays the role at other performances. Donnelly and Rosario will star opposite Christian Douglas as Christian, Bob The Drag Queen as Harold Zidler, David Harris as The Duke of Monroth, André Ward as Toulouse-Lautrec, Ricky Rojas as Santiago and Samantha Dodemaide as Nini.

Arianna Rosario, who previously appeared in the Broadway ensemble of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, has led the North American tour in the role of “Satine” over the last year. She joined the cast after originating the role of “Gloria Falbury” in the musical adaptation of the MGM film Summer Stock. Her other Broadway credits include Cats and On Your Feet!Other favorite roles include “Mimi” in Rent, “Eva” in Evita, “Gloria Estefen” in On Your FeetI, and “Carla” in In the Heights. Her film and TV credits include Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story, “The Waltons” for the CW and “Queen Sugar” for OWN.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers and with a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh and music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular spectacular...Welcome to Moulin Rouge! The Musical.