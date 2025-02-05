Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 5, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 5, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/2/25 - WICKED & ALL IN Top the List With Over $2 Million
Video: Robyn Hurder Sings 'Let Me Be Your Star' From SMASH on Broadway
Photos: Andy Karl, Pepe Muñoz and Samantha Dodemaide in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL
Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz Shares Her Pre-Show Rituals and Backstage Must-Haves at EUREKA DAY
Catch up with Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz, who is appearing in Eureka Day on Broadway. Below, she takes us backstage (with photos by BroadwayWorld's Jennifer Broski) to share some of her favorite backstage routines, pre-show rituals, must-haves and more.
BOOP! THE MUSICAL Will Offer $50 Tickets When Box Office Opens Next Week
The iconic Betty Boop is exactly where she wants to be as she gets ready for her Broadway debut! The Broadhurst Theatre Box Office (235 West 44th Street) opens Tuesday, February 11 at 10am for the splashy new Broadway musical. . (more...)
Photos: Inside Trisha Paytas' BIG BROADWAY DREAM with Sutton Foster, Ben Platt & More
Viral internet sensation Trisha Paytas made her Broadway debut in a one-night-only musical theatre extravaganza, which featured special guest appearances and performances from Sutton Foster, Ben Platt, Joy Woods, Rachel Zegler. Check out photos here!. (more...)
Broadway League Demographics Report Reveals Slight Boost in Attendance
The Broadway League has released their annual Broadway audience demographics report for the 2023-2024 season. This research report is a profile of the audience at Broadway shows from June 2023 through May 2024.. (more...)
Patrick Wilson to Lead Industry Reading of Revised BIG FISH
A private industry reading will be presented a newly revised version of the musical Big Fish. The reading will star two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Wilson in the lead role of Edward Bloom.. (more...)
Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda on How He Wanted to Be in WICKED, and More
Lin-Manuel Miranda is currently starring in All In: Comedy About Love at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway. He recently made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert when we talked about All In, Wicked, and more. Check out the videos here!. (more...)
Other birthdays on this date include:
Laura Linney
Jason Gotay
Alex Brightman
See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!
"People who need people
