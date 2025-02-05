Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 5, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 5, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Video: Robyn Hurder Sings 'Let Me Be Your Star' From SMASH on Broadway

by A.A. Cristi

Get an exciting first look and listen at SMASH on Broadway featuring an exciting new version of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman’s iconic, “Let Me Be Your Star”! See the video!. (more...)

Photos: Andy Karl, Pepe Muñoz and Samantha Dodemaide in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL

by Chloe Rabinowitz

You can now get a first look at Tony Award nominee Andy Karl (The Duke of Monroth), Pepe Muñoz (Santiago) and Samantha Dodemaide (Nini) in the Broadway production of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL. See photos here!

Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz Shares Her Pre-Show Rituals and Backstage Must-Haves at EUREKA DAY

by Stephi Wild

Catch up with Chelsea Yakura-Kurtz, who is appearing in Eureka Day on Broadway. Below, she takes us backstage (with photos by BroadwayWorld's Jennifer Broski) to share some of her favorite backstage routines, pre-show rituals, must-haves and more.

BOOP! THE MUSICAL Will Offer $50 Tickets When Box Office Opens Next Week

by A.A. Cristi

The iconic Betty Boop is exactly where she wants to be as she gets ready for her Broadway debut! The Broadhurst Theatre Box Office (235 West 44th Street) opens Tuesday, February 11 at 10am for the splashy new Broadway musical. . (more...)

Photos: Inside Trisha Paytas' BIG BROADWAY DREAM with Sutton Foster, Ben Platt & More

by Bruce Glikas

Viral internet sensation Trisha Paytas made her Broadway debut in a one-night-only musical theatre extravaganza, which featured special guest appearances and performances from Sutton Foster, Ben Platt, Joy Woods, Rachel Zegler. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Broadway League Demographics Report Reveals Slight Boost in Attendance

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway League has released their annual Broadway audience demographics report for the 2023-2024 season. This research report is a profile of the audience at Broadway shows from June 2023 through May 2024.. (more...)

Patrick Wilson to Lead Industry Reading of Revised BIG FISH

by Chloe Rabinowitz

A private industry reading will be presented a newly revised version of the musical Big Fish. The reading will star two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Wilson in the lead role of Edward Bloom.. (more...)

Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda on How He Wanted to Be in WICKED, and More

by Stephi Wild

Lin-Manuel Miranda is currently starring in All In: Comedy About Love at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway. He recently made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert when we talked about All In, Wicked, and more. Check out the videos here!. (more...)

Darren Criss

Other birthdays on this date include:

Laura Linney

Jason Gotay

Alex Brightman

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!