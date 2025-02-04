News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Inside Trisha Paytas' BIG BROADWAY DREAM with Sutton Foster, Ben Platt & More

The one-night-only event took place at the St. James Theatre.

Dreams really do come true! Just last night, viral internet sensation, Trisha Paytas, made her Broadway debut in a one-night-only musical theatre extravaganza, which featured special guest appearances and performances from Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, Tony Award winner Ben Platt, Broadway breakout star Joy Woods, Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler. The cast also featured an ensemble lead by Amber Ardolino and featuring Morgan Bryant, Beau Harmon, Joshua Dawson, Lena Matthews, Jimena Flores Sanchez, and Michael Santomassimo.

Trisha Paytas' Big Broadway Dream was directed by Skylar Fox and choreographed by Sarah Meahl. Check out photos from inside the big night below!

All net proceeds from the big night benefit the Entertainment Community Fund in their work to help those in need in the entertainment industry who were displaced or lost their homes due to the California wildfires.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas 

Trisha Paytas

Trisha Paytas

Trisha Paytas

Trisha Paytas

Trisha Paytas

Trisha Paytas

Trisha Paytas and her Dad

Amber Ardolino

Sutton Foster

Ben Platt

Rachel Zegler

Joy Woods

Ben Platt, Joy Woods, Trisha Paytas, Rachel Zegler and Sutton Foster

Amber Ardolino, Ben Platt, Joy Woods, Trisha Paytas, Rachel Zegler and Sutton Foster

Trisha Paytas

Trisha Paytas, Rachel Zegler and Sutton Foster

Trisha Paytas

Trisha Paytas, Rachel Zegler and Sutton Foster

Trisha Paytas

Signage at The St. James Theatre




