Photos: Inside Trisha Paytas' BIG BROADWAY DREAM with Sutton Foster, Ben Platt & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Dreams really do come true! Just last night, viral internet sensation, Trisha Paytas, made her Broadway debut in a one-night-only musical theatre extravaganza, which featured special guest appearances and performances from Tony Award winner Sutton Foster, Tony Award winner Ben Platt, Broadway breakout star Joy Woods, Golden Globe Award winner Rachel Zegler. The cast also featured an ensemble lead by Amber Ardolino and featuring Morgan Bryant, Beau Harmon, Joshua Dawson, Lena Matthews, Jimena Flores Sanchez, and Michael Santomassimo.

Trisha Paytas' Big Broadway Dream was directed by Skylar Fox and choreographed by Sarah Meahl. Check out photos from inside the big night below!

All net proceeds from the big night benefit the Entertainment Community Fund in their work to help those in need in the entertainment industry who were displaced or lost their homes due to the California wildfires.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas