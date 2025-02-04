Patrick Wilson to Lead Industry Reading of Revised BIG FISH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A private industry reading will be presented a newly revised version of the musical Big Fish on February 7 in NYC. The reading will star two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Wilson (Oklahoma!, The Full Monty) in the lead role of Edward Bloom.

Joining him in the cast will be Tony Award nominee Jordan Donica (Camelot) as Will Bloom, Nikki Renée Daniels (Once Upon a Mattress, Company) as Sandra Bloom, Hannah Cruz (Suffs) as Josephine Bloom, Tony Award nominee Alexander Gemignani (Carousel) as Amos Callaway, Nicholas Ward (The Music Man) as Karl the Giant, Rema Webb (Hell’s Kitchen) as The Witch, Haven Burton (How to Dance in Ohio) as Jenny Hill, David Hull (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) as Don Price, Mike Wartella (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Zacky Price, Lance Roberts (Just In Time) as Mayor/Dr. Bennett, and Emjay Roa (MJ the Musical) as Young Will Bloom. Lauren Blackman (The Music Man), Trista Dollison (A Wonderful World), and Arianna Stucki (JOB) will complete the company. Casting is by Craig Burns, The Telsey Office.

This reimagined adaptation will be helmed by legendary four-time Tony Award®-winning director Jerry Zaks (Hello, Dolly!, Guys and Dolls), featuring a book by acclaimed screenwriter John August (Corpse Bride, Go) and music and lyrics by Tony Award® nominee Andrew Lippa (The Addams Family, The Wild Party).

Based on the novel Big Fish by Daniel Wallace and the Columbia Pictures films screenplay written by John August, the musical is a heartfelt, fantastical tale that follows the life and larger-than-life stories of Edward Bloom, a traveling salesman with a penchant for incredible adventures and his relationship with his son, Will. Through magical storytelling and unforgettable music, Big Fish explores the deep bond between fathers and sons, the magic of storytelling, and the enduring power of love.