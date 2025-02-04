Broadway League Demographics Report Reveals Slight Boost in Attendance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Broadway League has released their annual Broadway audience demographics report for the 2023-2024 season. This research report is a profile of the audience at Broadway shows from June 2023 through May 2024.

This marks the twenty-fourth report in the series, analyzing the composition of the audience today in comparison to past years and attempting to note trends for the future. The report includes information regarding the demographics, ticket purchasing habits, and consumer preferences of the Broadway theatregoer.

The report found that the 2023-2024 season garnered 12.3 million admissions, slightly more than in the prior season, but 16.8% below the record-breaking 2018–2019 season, which was the last complete season prior to the shutdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Approximately 21% of attendances were by people from New York City, while 13% were from the surrounding suburbs (the lowest percentage in thirty years), 45% were by theatregoers from other areas of the United States, and 21% were by international visitors. 2.62 million tickets were sold two international theatregoers, the second highest in three decades.

65% of the audiences identified as women and 28% percent of attendees identified as BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, or People of Color).

The average age of the Broadway theatregoer was 42 years old. Of theatregoers aged 25 or older, 84% had completed college and 44% had earned a graduate degree. The average annual household income of the Broadway theatregoer was $276,375.

In the span of the season, the average number of shows attended by a theatregoer was five, with only 6% seeing 15 or more shows. Half of respondents said they saw more shows this season than five years ago and 29% said they saw the same number of shows. 93% of respondents said they plan to see another Broadway show in the future.