Video: Lin-Manuel Miranda on How He Wanted to Be in WICKED, and More

Lin-Manuel Miranda is currently starring in All In: Comedy About Love at the Hudson Theatre on Broadway. He recently made an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert when we talked about All In, Wicked, and more.

In the interview, Miranda joked that his close relationship with Wicked director Jon M. Chu should have helped him score a role in the films, but it wasn't meant to be. He mentioned that he told Chu that he wanted to deliver the line, "Is it true you were her friend?"

However, much to Miranda's dismay, "I was not cast. It would've been distracting."

He also offered a preview of how theatergoers can expect to feel after watching All In.

"It's like the theatre version of a great bowl of tomato soup and a grilled cheese sandwich," he said. "You leave feeling so good about love and the world."

Check out both videos here!