Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 2/2/25 - WICKED & ALL IN Top the List With Over $2 Million

Click below to access all the Broadway grosses from all the shows for the week ending 2/2/2025 in BroadwayWorld's grosses section.

Also, you will find information on each show's historical grosses, cumulative grosses and other statistics on how each show stacked up this week and in the past.

Of note this week: CULT OF LOVE and LEFT ON TENTH closed on 2/2. REDWOOD is in previews at the Nederlander and opens on 2/13. One preview (Sat. 2/1 mat.) was cancelled.

NYC Broadway Week began on 1/21 and continues through 2/9.



Click Here to Visit the Broadway Grosses...



Up for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: ENGLISH (13%), EUREKA DAY (12.7%), DEATH BECOMES HER (8.7%), HELL'S KITCHEN (8.5%), LEFT ON TENTH (7.9%), MJ THE MUSICAL (7.3%), MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL (6.4%), THE GREAT GATSBY (4.4%), MAYBE HAPPY ENDING (3.9%), HAMILTON (3%), & JULIET (2.6%), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD (2.3%), THE LION KING (2.3%), SUNSET BLVD. (2.2%), THE BOOK OF MORMON (1.8%), CULT OF LOVE (1.6%), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE Louis Armstrong MUSICAL (1.5%), ALADDIN (1.3%), CHICAGO (1%), HADESTOWN (0.9%), ROMEO + JULIET (0.9%), GYPSY (0.7%),

Down for the week by attendance (% of capacity) was: REDWOOD (-10.5%), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (-4.8%), OH, MARY! (-1.9%), SIX (-1.7%), THE OUTSIDERS (-0.2%),

This week, 29 shows played on Broadway, with 259,126 tickets sold and a total gross of $31,199,599. The average ticket price was $120.40.

This was the same as the number of shows as last week. Compared to last week, attendance was up 5.24%. On the sales front, overall grosses were up 5.35% vs. last week. This week's average ticket price of $120.40 is up $0.13 compared to last week.



Top 5 by This Week Gross

WICKED: $2,319,734

ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE: $2,080,707

THE LION KING: $1,712,121

GYPSY: $1,690,204

HAMILTON: $1,655,079

ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE officially broke the house record for a play at the Hudson Theatre. On February 2, 2025, Aidy Bryant, Nick Kroll, and Jimmy Fallon played their final performances in the production. Lin-Manuel Miranda currently stars through February 16 with David Cross, Tim Meadows, and Annaleigh Ashford joining tonight. Hank Azaria will step into the production from February 11 through 16.



Bottom 5 by This Week Gross

EUREKA DAY ($391,499), ENGLISH ($400,651), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE Louis Armstrong MUSICAL ($466,314), LEFT ON TENTH ($500,319), CULT OF LOVE ($572,008)



WONDERFUL WORLD: THE Louis Armstrong MUSICAL will play its final performance on February 23.



Top 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE: $656,108

REDWOOD: $285,141

THE OUTSIDERS: $201,710

ENGLISH: $136,171

DEATH BECOMES HER: $118,087





Bottom 5 by This Week Gross vs. Last Week Gross

OH, MARY! ($-112,730), WICKED ($-96,146), CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB ($-91,608), GYPSY ($-91,510), SIX ($-28,787)





Top 5 by Average Ticket Price

ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE: $268.69

HAMILTON: $163.03

THE OUTSIDERS: $161.42

ROMEO + JULIET: $154.29

WICKED: $150.55





Bottom 5 by Average Ticket Price

ENGLISH ($72.62), EUREKA DAY ($86.27), HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD ($86.88), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE Louis Armstrong MUSICAL ($87.57), ALADDIN ($88.28)





Top 5 by % of Total Seats Filled

ROMEO + JULIET: 102.6%

THE OUTSIDERS: 101.2%

WICKED: 100%

ALL IN: COMEDY ABOUT LOVE: 100%

DEATH BECOMES HER: 99.8%





Bottom 5 % of Total Seats Filled

LEFT ON TENTH (63.4%), A WONDERFUL WORLD: THE Louis Armstrong MUSICAL (66.8%), SIX (88.1%), EUREKA DAY (88.2%), REDWOOD (89.5%)





Top 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

REDWOOD: 3889

DEATH BECOMES HER: 1041

THE OUTSIDERS: 1020

HELL'S KITCHEN: 991

MJ THE MUSICAL: 805





Bottom 5 by Total Attendance This Week vs. Last Week

CABARET AT THE KIT KAT CLUB (-419), SIX (-143), OH, MARY! (-134),



That's all for this week... Note: All data presented for informational purposes only. BroadwayWorld makes no guarantee as to the accuracy of the data, or the matter in which it's presented. Source: The Broadway League..